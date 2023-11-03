 Frank Smith Head Coach Candidate | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Frank Smith Head Coach Candidate

6 best Raiders coaching candidates to replace Josh McDaniels, ranked from Frank Smith to Rich Bisaccia | Sporting News

The Raiders fired coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler on Halloween. Here's how Mark Davis could consider replacing McDaniels.
I could not find this posted by anyone.

I get their logic, but remain surprised. Of course it is just media, with no evidence of interest yet from the Raiders.

This is the price of success; the more we gain, the more we will lose.
 
Teams almost always behave in a reactionary manner. If they hired the young offensive mind last time and he failed you know veteran defensive coach is the next one coming through the door.
 
propheticWrit said:
Teams almost always behave in a reactionary manner. If they hired the young offensive mind last time and he failed you know veteran defensive coach is the next one coming through the door.
Democrat… then republican… round n round we go.
 
We’re gonna lose coaches because everyone mostly everyone wants our offense
 
GreenDolphinSt said:
IF we can keep this up, at some point any coach who is perceived to be able run " a McDaniel offense" will be in demand. I'd like to keep most Offensive asst's but that's how things work.
Wouldn't it be cool if they just stayed loyal, and kiss ass together?
 
McDaniel is the genius behind this offense but it would be nice to keep the gang together so heres hoping he gets passed over.
 
