Frank Smith Highly Regarded

dolfan91
Class Clown
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2004
- Messages
- 16,418
- Reaction score
- 33,029
- Location
- New Jersey
'Highly regarded' Dolphins OC Frank Smith named as candidate for coming HC cycle by NFL insider
Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith is "highly regarded" in league circles, according to a report by NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Pelissero revealed the tidbit while discussing potential candidates for head coaching jobs in the upcoming cycle.
dolphinnation.com
Could Miami lose Frank Smith? Looks like there's a chance.