Fraudgers

rlandn

rlandn

Jul 26, 2017
246
517
Canada
Is this guy real, not just this comment but the guy always seems to spew diarrhea;

”Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, aware of the Dolphins’ on-going three-game losing streak, said: “Maybe we’re catching them at a good time.”

Is he serious, has he been watching the games or even highlights?

Anyhow, whatever, I hope Phillips pushes his face in this weekend…..
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Mar 12, 2003
20,978
63,871
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
rlandn said:
Is this guy real, not just this comment but the guy always seems to spew diarrhea;

”Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, aware of the Dolphins’ on-going three-game losing streak, said: “Maybe we’re catching them at a good time.”

Is he serious, has he been watching the games or even highlights?

Anyhow, whatever, I hope Phillips pushes his face in this weekend…..
What do you want the GB QB to say? "We're going to get clobbered"?
 
A

AZStryker

Jul 22, 2004
17,695
10,615
The packers are hitting their stride just when we’ve lost ours. Rodgers is trying to will his team to the post season just like he did a few years back. It should be a tightly contested good game. I’d expect their best, hopefully we bring ours which would be enough to come out with a win!
 
