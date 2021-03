How does this work? In years past I seem to remember that deals were getting announced during the negotiation period, but last year I seem to remember no deal getting announced until FA actually officially kicked off 2 days later. Did something change, or do I remember it incorrectly?



On topic, I think we go after one of the FA centers, hopefully Linsley. Also expect a LB, such as the rumored Perryman. Then I think they pursue only one of the big contract skill players, either Golladay or Jones.