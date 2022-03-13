 Free Agency has (at least) three waves | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Free Agency has (at least) three waves

Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
10,075
Reaction score
20,073
First wave sees very good players sign for great salaries. Most teams lock up their truly great players so the FW (first wave) players are rarely bulletproof stars. They generally have age or injury concerns... personality defects or greed issues. They are, sadly, the best AVAILABLE players and they get overpaid, getting too many guaranteed years and/or ridiculously high signing bonuses. Stupid money. (Think Byron Jones)

The second wave provides players who are better than league average and league average types. They generally sign for pay that should go to borderline pro bowl players. These contracts are redeemable due to the fact that they are generally shorter and contain less bonus money than FW contracts. (Think Van Noy or Erick Erick Flowers)

The third wave gives us reclamation projects and older, but frequently productive depth players. One year contracts rule the day here. Sometimes, the price tends to be VERY reasonable. (Think Justin Coleman or Duke Riley).

...and this is how it works. Dont blame Grier or Bellicheat for this... it's supply and demand baby, you just accept this and move on.

So... the REAL question is... how many from each category? Those of you who have read my drunkenness in the past are well aware that I prefer players from the SW and TW unless we have a HUGE need (line anyone?).

I guess my point here is that folks shouldn't over focus on the FW, because much of the team building will come during the subsequent waves. Last year saw us sign 4 or 5 TW players who provided us with most of our best depth.

Stay calm... and keep your powder dry.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
7,978
Reaction score
6,677
Location
Garden State
I’m glad we’re not rushing into any huge expensive signings. I’m not disappointed yet and actually think they might make some good decisions, time will tell
 
traptses

traptses

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Jan 20, 2008
Messages
2,248
Reaction score
2,770
Location
Albany, NY
I can see 2 players in the first wave. Another 2-3 in that 2nd wave. And the rest in the third
 
Mach2

Mach2

FinHeaven 2022 MM Elite 8
Moderator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
15,485
Reaction score
34,750
Age
57
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
Feverdream said:
First wave sees very good players sign for great salaries. Most teams lock up their truly great players so the FW (first wave) players are rarely bulletproof stars. They generally have age or injury concerns... personality defects or greed issues. They are, sadly, the best AVAILABLE players and they get overpaid, getting too many guaranteed years and/or ridiculously high signing bonuses. Stupid money. (Think Byron Jones)

The second wave provides players who are better than league average and league average types. They generally sign for pay that should go to borderline pro bowl players. These contracts are redeemable due to the fact that they are generally shorter and contain less bonus money than FW contracts. (Think Van Noy or Erick Erick Flowers)

The third wave gives us reclamation projects and older, but frequently productive depth players. One year contracts rule the day here. Sometimes, the price tends to be VERY reasonable. (Think Justin Coleman or Duke Riley).

...and this is how it works. Dont blame Grier or Bellicheat for this... it's supply and demand baby, you just accept this and move on.

So... the REAL question is... how many from each category? Those of you who have read my drunkenness in the past are well aware that I prefer players from the SW and TW unless we have a HUGE need (line anyone?).

I guess my point here is that folks shouldn't over focus on the FW, because much of the team building will come during the subsequent waves. Last year saw us sign 4 or 5 TW players who provided us with most of our best depth.

Stay calm... and keep your powder dry.
Click to expand...
I'm thinking One Top tier FA OT is a necessity. and possibly either a WR or LB (not both)

I expect a few second tier guys at positions like RB, Center and possibly back up QB.

I'm looking to draft a wideout, and pass rusher.

vote.jpg
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
9,848
Reaction score
19,603
Age
69
Location
Miami
artdnj said:
I’m glad we’re not rushing into any huge expensive signings. I’m not disappointed yet and actually think they might make some good decisions, time will tell
Click to expand...
Since the signing period hasn’t even started yet, I have no idea if they will be making a number of expensive signings. So far they have only shown they didn’t want to overpay a WR in Cooper by trading for him and they obviously believe Ogbah is asking for more than they believe he is worth.

Otherwise we have no way of knowing what large contracts they will be willing to give out once free agents can actually sign with another team.
 
R

rafael

Hall Of Famer
Club Member
Joined
Aug 29, 2002
Messages
8,060
Reaction score
3,935
Location
Sparks, NV
Here's a potential (and IMO, realistic) FA haul for Miami.

T Armstead 20/per; back-up plan T Trent Brown 11/per
WR Juju 8/per; and/or WR Gage 8.5/per
RB Mostert 2/per
LB D'Vondre Campbell 9/per
ED Rasheem Green 6.5/per; Or ED Ogbonnia Okoronkwo 2.5/per
Swing T Lucas 2.5/per; Or T Notebloom 4/per
C Blyth 1.5/per
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom