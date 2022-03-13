Free Agency has (at least) three waves

First wave sees very good players sign for great salaries. Most teams lock up their truly great players so the FW (first wave) players are rarely bulletproof stars. They generally have age or injury concerns... personality defects or greed issues. They are, sadly, the best AVAILABLE players and they get overpaid, getting too many guaranteed years and/or ridiculously high signing bonuses. Stupid money. (Think Byron Jones)



The second wave provides players who are better than league average and league average types. They generally sign for pay that should go to borderline pro bowl players. These contracts are redeemable due to the fact that they are generally shorter and contain less bonus money than FW contracts. (Think Van Noy or Erick Erick Flowers)



The third wave gives us reclamation projects and older, but frequently productive depth players. One year contracts rule the day here. Sometimes, the price tends to be VERY reasonable. (Think Justin Coleman or Duke Riley).



...and this is how it works. Dont blame Grier or Bellicheat for this... it's supply and demand baby, you just accept this and move on.



So... the REAL question is... how many from each category? Those of you who have read my drunkenness in the past are well aware that I prefer players from the SW and TW unless we have a HUGE need (line anyone?).



I guess my point here is that folks shouldn't over focus on the FW, because much of the team building will come during the subsequent waves. Last year saw us sign 4 or 5 TW players who provided us with most of our best depth.



Stay calm... and keep your powder dry.