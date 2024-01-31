 Free Agency Quandary (Wilkins/Hunt/Williams) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Free Agency Quandary (Wilkins/Hunt/Williams)

With our cap issues it's going to be a challenge. Out if the 3 I think Wilkins would be the most difficult to replace but our Oline would regress again without Hunt and/or Williams. Grier is going to have to pull a rabbit out of somewhere.
 
I dont think any of them are coming back, thats how messed up our salary cap is.

Trading down from pick number 21 will be very important and then we have to hit on our draft picks.

If we trade down towards the end of the first round we could replace Williams with the Oregon Center Powers-Johnson or replace Wilkins with the Texas DT Byron Murphy.

Then in round 2 I like Texas A&M LB Edgerrin Cooper or Georgia Center Sedrick Van Pran if we don't address Center in round 1 or Georgia S Javon Bullard.

If we can trade down and acquire a 3rd round pick we can go in any number of directions, Kansas State TE Ben Sinnott, Wake Forest DB Calean Carson, or Texas DT T'Vondre Sweat if we havent replaced Wilkins yet,

With X being a post June 1 cut, since thats when we will get the most cap relief, I think thats when we can be active in Free Agency and we will address a number of needs then with players who wont command big contracts.
 
I see almost 0 percent chance Wilkins is back. Maybe we risk it and try to tag and trade but can’t see long term contract.

I give it 50% chance Williams is back. I think he was super valueable to our offense as a Center however where does the rest of the league view him as. He was the best ranked C in the league with blocking but had snapping issues. Is another team as crazy as us to sacrifice snapping for blocking efficiency? Do some teams view him as top 20 guard money compared to us offering top 5 center money? He also wanted an extension in preseason, I’m sure they offered something, he turned it down then had a major injury, how does that affect his price? Think he’s hard to predict. Is say you try everything to get him to sign as he was the key piece last year and we handled injuries at every other position but once he went out our line was toast.

Hunt- think 75% chance they sign him. Think they can get him for 10-12 million a year and don’t think they can risk having to fill both potential guard spots and C spots with questions about LT. Too much of a gamble. We tried the whole scheme around a bad oline thing, now it’s time to fix it.

I’d hope to see Lamm and Wynn signed as well with Wynn being the starter at LG again and Lamm filling in the 50% of games armstead misses.

Give me two of three out of Wynn/Williams/hunt and I’ll be happy.
 
