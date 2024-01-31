Free Agency Quandary (Wilkins/Hunt/Williams)

I dont think any of them are coming back, thats how messed up our salary cap is.
Trading down from pick number 21 will be very important and then we have to hit on our draft picks.
If we trade down towards the end of the first round we could replace Williams with the Oregon Center Powers-Johnson or replace Wilkins with the Texas DT Byron Murphy.
Then in round 2 I like Texas A&M LB Edgerrin Cooper or Georgia Center Sedrick Van Pran if we don't address Center in round 1 or Georgia S Javon Bullard.
If we can trade down and acquire a 3rd round pick we can go in any number of directions, Kansas State TE Ben Sinnott, Wake Forest DB Calean Carson, or Texas DT T'Vondre Sweat if we havent replaced Wilkins yet,
With X being a post June 1 cut, since thats when we will get the most cap relief, I think thats when we can be active in Free Agency and we will address a number of needs then with players who wont command big contracts.