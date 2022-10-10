Free Agents that could possibly help

As we come to find out after some injuries our depth chart is limited when it comes to talent with some of these backups. I think that the following free agents although a bit on the older side can help this team keep the momentum on the winning side:



OT Eric Fisher : had a couple of pro bowl years and with our OL being suspect we have nothing to lose.



DT Sheldon Richardson : NFL defensive rookie of the year and one pro bowl probably has 1-3 more good years and could help our anemic front defense. Nothing to lose.



QB Cam Newton: with a plethora of accolades such as Heisman trophy winner, NFL MVP, NFL Rookie of the year, multiple pro bowls. At 33 years of age Cam still has a lot left on him to produce. I'm not saying to replace Tua or even Teddy B. But with the new concussion protocol he could be a valuable 3rd string QB. Most of his downfall as a player I believe it to be mental and what better coach to rehabilitate him than Mike McDaniels.



LB Donta Hightower: Multiple pro bowls. Still has 1-3 good years. could help some of the younger guys to development also help the play at linebacker because we need it. Nothing to lose here.