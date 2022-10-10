 Free Agents that could possibly help | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Free Agents that could possibly help

Dj Shoj

Dj Shoj

Scout Team
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
295
Reaction score
307
As we come to find out after some injuries our depth chart is limited when it comes to talent with some of these backups. I think that the following free agents although a bit on the older side can help this team keep the momentum on the winning side:

OT Eric Fisher : had a couple of pro bowl years and with our OL being suspect we have nothing to lose.

DT Sheldon Richardson : NFL defensive rookie of the year and one pro bowl probably has 1-3 more good years and could help our anemic front defense. Nothing to lose.

QB Cam Newton: with a plethora of accolades such as Heisman trophy winner, NFL MVP, NFL Rookie of the year, multiple pro bowls. At 33 years of age Cam still has a lot left on him to produce. I'm not saying to replace Tua or even Teddy B. But with the new concussion protocol he could be a valuable 3rd string QB. Most of his downfall as a player I believe it to be mental and what better coach to rehabilitate him than Mike McDaniels.

LB Donta Hightower: Multiple pro bowls. Still has 1-3 good years. could help some of the younger guys to development also help the play at linebacker because we need it. Nothing to lose here.
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
12,551
Reaction score
44,309
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
Wait do we need DT help? We need pass rush help and CB help but anyone of quality of already on a roster.

I’d rather roll with Cedric Wilson than have to watch Cam Newton suit up for the Miami Dolphins.
 
Dj Shoj

Dj Shoj

Scout Team
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
295
Reaction score
307
Blake the great said:
Good lord, trust me we are better off without Cam Newton
Click to expand...
I think he still got a lot left just needs the right help to help him get through his mental barriers. I'm only suggesting him a 3rd string. After seeing How terrible a rookie 7th rounder can be I'd rather see a vet!
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
18,012
Reaction score
9,744
Age
37
Location
Haines City, Fl
Free agents in week 5 don't "help" - they come in and play when you've had important players get season ending injuries so you can have a warm body.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
12,497
Reaction score
27,434
Age
69
Location
Miami
Hell, let’s bring back Marino. He is still likely better than Newton, Vick and any other QB still sitting on the sidelines unsigned. He would also have a better grasp of the offense since he sits in with the QB’s all the time.

Of course he was used to playing behind one of the best pass blocking offensive lines in the league when he played. This OL would likely put him in traction within this first few plays.
 
D

dunegoon

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 20, 2020
Messages
1,196
Reaction score
1,563
Location
new york city
Dj Shoj said:
I think he still got a lot left just needs the right help to help him get through his mental barriers. I'm only suggesting him a 3rd string. After seeing How terrible a rookie 7th rounder can be I'd rather see a vet!
Click to expand...
This offense is about accuracy, he is far from it.
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Mad and Surt...Legendary
Club Member
Joined
Nov 9, 2004
Messages
7,788
Reaction score
9,210
Age
45
Location
East Coast
Scam Newton?

ryan-reynolds-wtf.gif
 
