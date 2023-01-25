Free agents we actaully MUST add - Offensive Linemen

Instead of talking about breaking the bank on runningbacks, I thought we could talk about something that might actually fix this team. Offensive linemen.



1. Orlando Brown Jr. - T - can play both right and left tackle spots, 4 time pro bowler, might end up being highest paid linemen in the NFL. Don't think we can afford him.



2. Mike McGlinchy - T - Great run blocker, was with McD in SF. Ranks top 10 in run blocking, did allow 6 sacks this year. Would be an excellent addition. My favorite on this list.



3. Jason Kelce - C - aging but a monster, most likley resigns with Eagles



4. Dalton Risner - G - just a solid all around linemen. Least penalized gaurd in the NFL this season.



5. Ben Powers - G - posted 2nd best pass blocking grade in the NFL this year. Would be a great addition.



6. Kaleb McGary - T - 2nd best run blocking Tackle in the league this year.



7. Jawaan Tayor - T - Excellent pass pro. Not great at run blocking, hes a huge human so run blocking should improve. Might be a great fit bc price tag might not be outrageous.



8. Isaac Seumalo - G - Excellent in pass pro. Only allowed 1 sack all year.



9. Kelvin Beachum - T - not exactly a probowler but would be an upgrade for us. Very consistent mid-teir tackle. Price would be right.



10. Ethan Pocic - C - soild player, Browns want to keep him but are tight on cap space. For the crowd that wants to move Williams back to gaurd this would be a good pickup.