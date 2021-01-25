Finsup4ever
Lots of draft talk, just wanted to see opinions on potential free agents to go after. Which player/players could we sign to start right away and make the biggest impact. After a quick search, here is a list of potential targets. Please add any players of interest that I missed.
WR - Allen Robinson
WR - Chris Godwin
WR - JuJu Smith- Schuster
WR - Will Fuller
WR - Curtis Samuel
WR - Corey Davis
TE - Hunter Henry
RT - Taylor Moton
G - Joe Thuney
C - Corey Linsley
DT - Sheldon Rankins
DE - Leonard Williams
LB - Shaq Barrett
LB - Avery Williamson
LB - Lavonte David
LB - Haason Redick
LB - Matt Judon
LB - Leonard Floyd
S - Justin Simmons
S - Marcus Williams
S - Marcus Maye
S - Keanu Neal
S - Malik Hooker
Just in case things get ugly with Howard, or if he is dealt in a Watson deal.
CB - Shaquill Griffin
CB - Mike Hilton
CB - Desmond King
