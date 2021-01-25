Lots of draft talk, just wanted to see opinions on potential free agents to go after. Which player/players could we sign to start right away and make the biggest impact. After a quick search, here is a list of potential targets. Please add any players of interest that I missed.



WR - Allen Robinson

WR - Chris Godwin

WR - JuJu Smith- Schuster

WR - Will Fuller

WR - Curtis Samuel

WR - Corey Davis

TE - Hunter Henry

RT - Taylor Moton

G - Joe Thuney

C - Corey Linsley

DT - Sheldon Rankins

DE - Leonard Williams

LB - Shaq Barrett

LB - Avery Williamson

LB - Lavonte David

LB - Haason Redick

LB - Matt Judon

LB - Leonard Floyd

S - Justin Simmons

S - Marcus Williams

S - Marcus Maye

S - Keanu Neal

S - Malik Hooker



Just in case things get ugly with Howard, or if he is dealt in a Watson deal.



CB - Shaquill Griffin

CB - Mike Hilton

CB - Desmond King