Free NFL Game Pass until May 31st

www.nfl.com

NFL offers fans free access to NFL Game Pass

Starting today, the NFL will offer complimentary access to NFL Game Pass, providing fans the opportunity to relive incredible NFL games and moments from seasons past.
www.nfl.com www.nfl.com

NFL hooking fans up over these next few months. Free access to Game Replays going back to 2009, Hard Knocks, All-22, etc. Well done NFL.

"To sign up for their complimentary access to NFL Game Pass, fans just need to create an account on the web at NFL.com/GamePass, or via the NFL app across mobile and connected TV devices."
 
