Free Press Pass- Ask Coach McDaniel a question....

AJDUHEJETKILLER

AJ DUHE JET KILLER
I have about 10 of them... would love the oppty to ask a few of them, starting with a few soft balls.

Q1- Are you concerned with your inability to adjust in game play calling? Mike you are 0-4 this year when trailing at half.

Q2- Can you give us the thinking on the last two drives. 9 plays, 24 yards and milked under 2 minutes off the clock. That 3rd and 3
to Achane with 48 seconds left seemed like a brutally bad decision, design and execution. What were you thinking here?
 
Q: Would you consider yourself a players' coach or a disciplinarian coach like Don Shula and if you think one style of coaching is better than the other?
 
3rd and goal from the 2….. fade route Cedric Wilson.

3rd and 2 down 1 with under a minute to go and no time outs….. calls a pass to Achane behind LOS.

Amateur **** show. I like McD but he needs a professional play caller who won’t panic and hide his tail between his legs when he loses his best player.
 
Q: Your play calls on critical downs are being criticized. Would you consider hiring someone like Jim Harbaugh (MI) as an offensive coordinator to help this team and help you?
 
