French finfan need opinion about prospect for this 2023 draft

Hello,
I am a French fin fan and here in French it's really hard to see NCAA football game, so if some others dolphins fans could give me opinions about this list of prospect (that I think could match our needs) and what round they are projected to be picked that would be welcome
AT RB :
Tank Bigsby
Zach charbonnet
Mc Intosh
TE :
Kincaid,
Musgrave
Sam LaPorta
OL
Freeland,
Vorhees
Van Pran
DT :
Dexter
CB
Witherspoon
Ricks
and to finish why not pick a QB prospect like mc See, Stetson, Hall, Duggan or Tune in the late round
thanks you
