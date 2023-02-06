French finfan need opinion about prospect for this 2023 draft

Hello,



I am a French fin fan and here in French it's really hard to see NCAA football game, so if some others dolphins fans could give me opinions about this list of prospect (that I think could match our needs) and what round they are projected to be picked that would be welcome







AT RB :

Tank Bigsby

Zach charbonnet

Mc Intosh



TE :

Kincaid,

Musgrave

Sam LaPorta



OL

Freeland,

Vorhees

Van Pran



DT :

Dexter



CB

Witherspoon

Ricks



and to finish why not pick a QB prospect like mc See, Stetson, Hall, Duggan or Tune in the late round



thanks you