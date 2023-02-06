 French finfan need opinion about prospect for this 2023 draft | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

French finfan need opinion about prospect for this 2023 draft

fastball83

fastball83

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
1,368
Reaction score
336
Age
53
Location
france (ST ETIENNE)
Hello,

I am a French fin fan and here in French it's really hard to see NCAA football game, so if some others dolphins fans could give me opinions about this list of prospect (that I think could match our needs) and what round they are projected to be picked that would be welcome



AT RB :
Tank Bigsby
Zach charbonnet
Mc Intosh

TE :
Kincaid,
Musgrave
Sam LaPorta

OL
Freeland,
Vorhees
Van Pran

DT :
Dexter

CB
Witherspoon
Ricks

and to finish why not pick a QB prospect like mc See, Stetson, Hall, Duggan or Tune in the late round

thanks you
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom