Friday Night Falcons at Dolphins Pre Season OL Grading thread...

Since we have a lot of talk going on right now about how good or bad some of our OL are playing I though I'd once again provide a film breakdown (with the film in question) from our Friday Night game with the Falcons.

It will be a simplified rating system:

+ = Successful Block

++ = Great Successful Block such as Pancake or otherwise big contact worthy of distinction.

- = Failed Block

NA = Non Factor or other such as defender tripping before contact, etc



We can evaluate other things too that will be considered but not included on the grade such as big contact, consistent suppression of penetration, or significantly athletic pulls, traps or plays upfield. Quick first steps and proper angles, etc



I'll only be grading the starting OL along with a few select 2nd teamers (Wynn, Uluave). I did this last off season as well for our Bucs game and it was a fun look at how our guys up front performed in that Pre season game.