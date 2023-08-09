 Friday Night Falcons at Dolphins Pre Season OL Grading thread... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Friday Night Falcons at Dolphins Pre Season OL Grading thread...

DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

Coaches Corner
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 16, 2002
Messages
6,812
Reaction score
9,231
Location
SO CAL
Since we have a lot of talk going on right now about how good or bad some of our OL are playing I though I'd once again provide a film breakdown (with the film in question) from our Friday Night game with the Falcons.
It will be a simplified rating system:
+ = Successful Block
++ = Great Successful Block such as Pancake or otherwise big contact worthy of distinction.
- = Failed Block
NA = Non Factor or other such as defender tripping before contact, etc

We can evaluate other things too that will be considered but not included on the grade such as big contact, consistent suppression of penetration, or significantly athletic pulls, traps or plays upfield. Quick first steps and proper angles, etc

I'll only be grading the starting OL along with a few select 2nd teamers (Wynn, Uluave). I did this last off season as well for our Bucs game and it was a fun look at how our guys up front performed in that Pre season game.
 
Jssanto said:
Looking forward to it.
Click to expand...
It's always good to look over the specifics of each player through game film. It'll bring a lot of clarity for at least where we are right now, and can it usually combines with the practice film to give us the best understanding possible on what guys are doing well, what they are struggling with, and how they compare to the rest.
 
I’m also looking forwards to it. Good call on the rook Center coach. He looked pretty good from what little I could see.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom