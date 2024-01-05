Friendly Bills/Dolphins Rivalry in Northern VA

susser2000
I know there are some guys on here from Northern VA (not sure if anyone goes out to this bar for games), so figured I'd share this article. I used to go watch the games with these guys, but I relegated myself to watching the games at home when we were losing a lot.
Erik Brady: Bills and Dolphins fans at dueling Virginia bars play both sides of the street
Jimmy's Old Town Tavern is a Buffalo Bills bar. Sully's Pour House is a Miami Dolphins bar. They are separated by their rooting interests – and just 25 steps. This
buffalonews.com