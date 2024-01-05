 Friendly Bills/Dolphins Rivalry in Northern VA | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Friendly Bills/Dolphins Rivalry in Northern VA

susser2000

susser2000

Active Roster
Joined
Aug 5, 2009
Messages
1,421
Reaction score
457
Location
Reston, VA
I know there are some guys on here from Northern VA (not sure if anyone goes out to this bar for games), so figured I'd share this article. I used to go watch the games with these guys, but I relegated myself to watching the games at home when we were losing a lot.

buffalonews.com

Erik Brady: Bills and Dolphins fans at dueling Virginia bars play both sides of the street

Jimmy's Old Town Tavern is a Buffalo Bills bar. Sully's Pour House is a Miami Dolphins bar. They are separated by their rooting interests – and just 25 steps. This
buffalonews.com buffalonews.com
 
susser2000 said:
I know there are some guys on here from Northern VA (not sure if anyone goes out to this bar for games), so figured I'd share this article. I used to go watch the games with these guys, but I relegated myself to watching the games at home when we were losing a lot.

buffalonews.com

Erik Brady: Bills and Dolphins fans at dueling Virginia bars play both sides of the street

Jimmy's Old Town Tavern is a Buffalo Bills bar. Sully's Pour House is a Miami Dolphins bar. They are separated by their rooting interests – and just 25 steps. This
buffalonews.com buffalonews.com
Click to expand...
Neat story. Glad so many can keep it somewhat peaceful. I don't know if I could depending upon the level of inebriation and agitation.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom