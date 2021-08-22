Fringe players and roster churning

Looking at our budding roster, and our coaches actually coaching, I find it hard to trim down to the 53 man roster. I guess this is a good thing.



Once the preseason comes to a close, and all teams trim their rosters to 53, should the Dolphins be looking for players? The obvious answer is yes absolutely. However, I question if it would be worthwhile to bring a slightly more athletic Tackle replacing one of our backups if that new Tackle hasn't practiced with our line/team? Will that addition help us now? I really don't think we will find a young high profile player released that doesn't have an injury or other issue.