from a bills fan: bills passing game vs our d

- Josh Allen has gotten way better at audibling smartly based on presnap look
- the exotic blitzes got there just enough in the first half and just not quite enough in the second
- against cover 0 -- Bills decided to go with WR screens
- Cole Beasley >> Nik Needham
- we are built to play man not zone which limits counters to any weak leak in our man scheme
- with top corners we can expend extra folks for exotic blitzes but Bills have answers now

Kind of justifies the Noah Igbo pick. We had 3 good corners already, but if you want us to match up against Bills/Chiefs, you need 3 top corners not 2. For some reason our D is not built to play zone at a high level. Both AJ and Noah were project picks that appear to have busted but the reasoning behind the personnel choice made sense. If anything they tried to bargain basement both picks (starting caliber LT, corner who can man up Cole Beasley typically demands more than what they paid draft wise) and got burnt.
 
Noah should be playing. Forget Justin Coleman. The team is 1-7 now (I think....I've lost track of the losses). Play the young guys who have a chance of getting better. But they won't. Floundering coaches never do.
 
