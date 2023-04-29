From a longtime Achane observer.... (I'm the one who started the "FF 2 years...Draft this guy" thread in 2021)

I'm going to gush and you can call me out in a couple years if it doesn't happen....



First, I was the one who said of Mahomes several years ago when he was on no one's radar, that WHEREVER he got drafted he would be the steal of the draft.



Achane is the ONLY player I've seen since then that I have the same kind of anticipation about (not to mean he's going to be a league MVP or anything, but I thought if he went later than the 1st or 2nd round, he would be considered the steal of the draft not too far down the line.



He is a high character, hard-working, good clean cut kid, intelligent, with good parents. I think that counts for a bunch.



He has very good hands- can catch downfield or at the LOS.



Extreme fundamentals- the kind of guy who will cover the ball with two hands in heavy traffic. Always keeps his legs moving, incredible balance and lower body strength, not afraid to mix it up inside and almost never goes down easily.



The speed is blazing- look at his college highlights and realize those are A1 SEC defenses he's running against. His highlight reel is practically endless.



Finally, let me highlight this one thing to show the kind of person he is: last season, A&M's OLine was pathetic, and it was the year Achane was finally going to get the bulk of the carries after Spiller was drafted by Chargers. Blocking was almost non-existent, but he still managed to be one of the only good things the Ags had. He never complained. Then, about midway through season he tweaked his ankle and was out for several games. He was finally cleared to return to action for the last game of the season after A&M was 4-7, a game some thought meaningless against the #5 ranked LSU tigers with their amazing D. A lot of outsiders though Achane would sit out that game after his injury and not risk further injury before the combine. He said no way he was going to do that and not play his last game with his teammates. All he did was rush for 215 yards and 2 TDs in a stunning 38-23 upset of the Tigers that knocked them out of the NC Playoff. You can see the highlights anywhere and watch an amazing effort from the heart.



I've been saying he was a Tyreek Hill type player, and I figured that would keep Fins from drafting another. I. Am. Excited!!!!!