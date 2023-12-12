From Great Expectations to No Expectations in Just 3-minutes.

I feel deflated like Tom Brady's ballz. I've never gotten over the MNF loss to the Jets in 2000 and I'll never get over this one.



My expectations for this years team have fallen flat yet again, and this time it was hard. What's next with four games left against four teams that all won in Week 14?



Some will say, "We're still the 2nd seed and control our own destiny! Don't be such a downer. It was an insignificant loss. Miami will rebound."



Well, okay. But what I saw was a team on decline last night. Some will believe it to be the dreaded and predictable Dolphins December collapse.



As a fan, I'm going to continue to support the Dolphins, but I have no expectations regarding performance or positive outcomes. I'll no longer predict a point spread with this team because it's meaningless now. And I certainly will not predict another victory this season. However, I may secretly still hope for the Dolphins to win, but that depends on how much I've had to drink on gameday.