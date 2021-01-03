From the Bills POV

Dolph N.Fan
Not like a blizzard would have matteredhoping Mother Nature makes her presence felt for the Fins...always love watching MIA play in the frozen tundra of Buffalo in late Dec/early Jan
A correct predictionWe are going to smash the Fins.
Our board was right with the majority being scared of this game lolAfter they just watched us dismantle the Patriots, do you think the Dolphins feel they even have a shot at winning this game on Sunday?
Miami just gotta finish this rebuild correctlyI actually really like this Dolphins team. Their D is fantastic, I love how they approach football, and the organization is definitely moving--quickly--in the right direction.
It's crazy how fast it has happened, but New England could be lost in the wilderness for quite a long time trying to find their next QB. In the meantime, we might be entering an era of fighting with the Fish for the AFC East, just like in the good old days!
That rivalry has been DEAD for years and years...but man, it could be back and be back big time, starting RIGHT NOW.
I would LOVE to see it again.
Starters backups, it didn't matter today lolOver on their board they are Pissed. Want us to sit our starters now that Pitt sitting Ben. Because they see their season ending next week.
Bills fans scared of Tennessee lolTennessee is definitely a tough matchup for the bills.
I would much rather play Pittsburgh or Miami in the 2nd round if it comes to that.
HmmmDolphins have a good football team.
Only thing holding them back right now is Tua.
A lot of bad Tua play being foreshadowed todayThe Dolphins are a good team, better with Fitz. Tua hasn’t demonstrated a unique skill set that screams success in the NFL. He’s undersized, not fast, and has a weak arm. He’ll win some games, but so did Jay Fiedler.
I am thrilled the Dolphins took Tua over Herbert.
I laughed out loud at thisLooks like the Steelers are going to sacrifice Mason Rudolph to the Browns
Another correct predictionIf Flores sticks with Tua the whole game, I think the fins are in trouble no matter who plays QB for the Bills.
A logical bills fan? Who knew?Man some Bills fans really need to ease it on the Tua hate
kid is coming off a major injury and had no pre season. Yea he doesn’t look as good as The other rookie QB’s but neither did Allen.
Miami are well run just like us and will surround him with talent
27/30 and 90 yards would have been a good game for Tua today lolWith Fitz testing positive, now we can watch Tua go 27-30 for 90 yards in a whole game.
yeah...I believe that Tua may crap the bed in such a big way SUN at Bills Stadium that Miami maybe forced to look at QB again. Hard fact, they may have spent a 2020 1st round pick on Tua and a 2019 2nd round pick on Josh Rosen and be no closer to having their QB of the future.
Isn't it obvious?WTF does "fins up" even mean? I keep seeing this all over social media and it's the dumbest team slogan I have ever read.
Peter King is a chumpPeter King wrote in his column this week about Tua:
17. I can’t pick out one throw that Tua Tagovailoa made in Las Vegas that was a big-time, winning throw, and he played all but the last 10 minutes of a must-win game.
Tua pass hits the groundAnother Tua gem of a toss!
Tua with another bad passGood God, even Tyrod wasn't this bad.
Tua with his worst career perfromanceWe aren't even trying to win and we're winning. Tua isn't the answer for Miami. I know it's his rookie year but he does nothing particularly well.
Not until the game is out of reachMiami know you are allowed to throw more than 4 yards downfield, right?
We better hope Tua improvesTua is an absolute gift to the rest of the AFCE. No lawrence either . Bills going to own this division for a while.
Some cause for concern for sure going forward.How many years will Tua hold the Dolphins back? I just dont see any of the hype with this kid
OuchI was never a Tyrod fan, but glossing Tua as Taylorvailoa is insulting to Tyrod. Tua is complete crap.
hard to argue thereFins offense looks remedial with Tua in there. Like they are adding 2+2 while the Bills are doing calculus.
Getting benched several times will do thatThe Dolphins should seriously consider QB with the Texans’ pick but they probably wont. Tua looks scared to throw the ball downfield and make a mistake. That’s really hard to coach out of guys.
Probably because he slides at the last possible minuteDolphins are hitting Diggs every time he slides
It was a blue dress!Josh Allen treats the Dolphins like Bill Clinton used to treat black dresses
He's right until Miami proves otherwise unfortunatelyAnyone who freaks out about the Dolphins should remember Josh owns the Dolphins.
It was ugly today but we gotta give Tua more than just half a season.My friend is a Dolphin fan and he just texted me that he is sick of facing great QBs in the division...first Brady now Allen. Said he doesn't think Tua can compete with him if they stick with him as starter.
lol who's the "Finheaven" guy here?That fin heaven guy who keeps asserting Allen is a one read qb who runs, how about about that 2nd TD. Allen scanning the field like a Battle Cylon.
lol Stafford, Jimmy G?Tua looks horrible, how did anyone think he was going to be drew Brees 2.0, I think Miami goes after Stafford or Jimmy G in free agency
Miami always gets the joke refs it seems.Ref just said they were hand fighting. Lmao. That's a first.
Nope not todayMiami cant hang
Embarrassing showing for sureDolphins have no heart whatsoever
Weekly? Miami hasn't had such a score in weeks lolWow— how do you like that Miami? Where is your weekly defensive/ST TD?
Gameday thread was not prettyDolphins board melting down. LMFAO
The umpteenth comment on Tua's arm strengthTua’s arm is so weak
actually had to laugh at this oneSo far a lot of people have been saying Tua looks like Tyrod..... I think Tyrod threw passes further.....
There's something about Tua Gailey doesn't trustGalley knows Tua can’t throw it downfield
That's what we were sayingDolphins are running the same play over, and over again.
Said no oneRemember when all the "experts" said the Dolphins were better than the Bills and could win the division...lol?
Bowden trick play completes the passBest Dolphins pass today was just not thrown by Tua.
If he gets a 12 year deal it's because he's the real deal lolPlease give Tua a 12 year deal
Even Inspector Gadget would be bitching about that passNo chance on that throw. Tua sucks
lol it's one game vs a rookie qb with no skill players, let's see Buffalo vs teams with real weapons in the playoffsIt is fun to see them toying with the Fins
Tua throws a pick 6Josh Norman Giveth TD, Josh Norman Taketh TD.
Yeah Flores lost COY big time todaySo there is no way Flores should be coach of the year over Mcd at this point?!
People still scared of how Baltimore eats their cupcakes in one bite.I still don't want to play against Baltimore.
Tua picked off yet againWOO< LOVE TRASH INTs!!!
Bills fans continue to pile on TuaTua 0/11 on third down Yep franchise guy They could have had Herbert Thank goodness Miami went with a 5'10 mighty midget coming off a gruesome injury over Allen's brother from another mother
Fins look doneStick a fork in the Fins!!
Must be an older Bills fan lolI hate Miami as much as NE
Bills fans still hurt over losing to Steelers back ups years ago.I felt horrible when our Bills couldn't get a win against Pittsburgh's back ups when we needed it to get in. But that PALES in comparison to this. Talk about crashing back to earth, there were Dolphins fans who thought they were good enough to beat us with our starters. Ouch!
Yes yes Tua was awfulTua has a 36 rating. Against our second team.
Bills 56 Dolphins 26This team is outstanding and we got through this game healthy. Bring on the Playoffs!!! Let's go Buffalo!!!