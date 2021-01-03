 From the Bills POV | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

From the Bills POV

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

hoping Mother Nature makes her presence felt for the Fins...always love watching MIA play in the frozen tundra of Buffalo in late Dec/early Jan
Not like a blizzard would have mattered
We are going to smash the Fins.
A correct prediction
After they just watched us dismantle the Patriots, do you think the Dolphins feel they even have a shot at winning this game on Sunday?
Our board was right with the majority being scared of this game lol
I actually really like this Dolphins team. Their D is fantastic, I love how they approach football, and the organization is definitely moving--quickly--in the right direction.

It's crazy how fast it has happened, but New England could be lost in the wilderness for quite a long time trying to find their next QB. In the meantime, we might be entering an era of fighting with the Fish for the AFC East, just like in the good old days!

That rivalry has been DEAD for years and years...but man, it could be back and be back big time, starting RIGHT NOW.

I would LOVE to see it again.
Miami just gotta finish this rebuild correctly
Over on their board they are Pissed. Want us to sit our starters now that Pitt sitting Ben. Because they see their season ending next week.
Starters backups, it didn't matter today lol
Tennessee is definitely a tough matchup for the bills.

I would much rather play Pittsburgh or Miami in the 2nd round if it comes to that.
Bills fans scared of Tennessee lol
Dolphins have a good football team.

Only thing holding them back right now is Tua.
Hmmm
The Dolphins are a good team, better with Fitz. Tua hasn’t demonstrated a unique skill set that screams success in the NFL. He’s undersized, not fast, and has a weak arm. He’ll win some games, but so did Jay Fiedler.

I am thrilled the Dolphins took Tua over Herbert.
A lot of bad Tua play being foreshadowed today
Looks like the Steelers are going to sacrifice Mason Rudolph to the Browns
I laughed out loud at this
If Flores sticks with Tua the whole game, I think the fins are in trouble no matter who plays QB for the Bills.
Click to expand...
Another correct prediction
Man some Bills fans really need to ease it on the Tua hate

kid is coming off a major injury and had no pre season. Yea he doesn’t look as good as The other rookie QB’s but neither did Allen.

Miami are well run just like us and will surround him with talent
A logical bills fan? Who knew?
With Fitz testing positive, now we can watch Tua go 27-30 for 90 yards in a whole game.
Click to expand...
27/30 and 90 yards would have been a good game for Tua today lol
I believe that Tua may crap the bed in such a big way SUN at Bills Stadium that Miami maybe forced to look at QB again. Hard fact, they may have spent a 2020 1st round pick on Tua and a 2019 2nd round pick on Josh Rosen and be no closer to having their QB of the future.
Click to expand...
yeah...

WTF does "fins up" even mean? I keep seeing this all over social media and it's the dumbest team slogan I have ever read.
Click to expand...
Isn't it obvious?
Peter King wrote in his column this week about Tua:

17. I can’t pick out one throw that Tua Tagovailoa made in Las Vegas that was a big-time, winning throw, and he played all but the last 10 minutes of a must-win game.
Click to expand...
Peter King is a chump
Another Tua gem of a toss!
Click to expand...
Tua pass hits the ground
Good God, even Tyrod wasn't this bad.
Click to expand...
Tua with another bad pass
We aren't even trying to win and we're winning. Tua isn't the answer for Miami. I know it's his rookie year but he does nothing particularly well.
Click to expand...
Tua with his worst career perfromance
Miami know you are allowed to throw more than 4 yards downfield, right?
Click to expand...
Not until the game is out of reach
Tua is an absolute gift to the rest of the AFCE. No lawrence either . Bills going to own this division for a while.
Click to expand...
We better hope Tua improves
How many years will Tua hold the Dolphins back? I just dont see any of the hype with this kid
Click to expand...
Some cause for concern for sure going forward.
I was never a Tyrod fan, but glossing Tua as Taylorvailoa is insulting to Tyrod. Tua is complete crap.
Click to expand...
Ouch
Fins offense looks remedial with Tua in there. Like they are adding 2+2 while the Bills are doing calculus.
Click to expand...
hard to argue there
The Dolphins should seriously consider QB with the Texans’ pick but they probably wont. Tua looks scared to throw the ball downfield and make a mistake. That’s really hard to coach out of guys.
Click to expand...
Getting benched several times will do that
Dolphins are hitting Diggs every time he slides
Click to expand...
Probably because he slides at the last possible minute
Josh Allen treats the Dolphins like Bill Clinton used to treat black dresses
Click to expand...
It was a blue dress!
Anyone who freaks out about the Dolphins should remember Josh owns the Dolphins.
Click to expand...
He's right until Miami proves otherwise unfortunately
My friend is a Dolphin fan and he just texted me that he is sick of facing great QBs in the division...first Brady now Allen. Said he doesn't think Tua can compete with him if they stick with him as starter.
Click to expand...
It was ugly today but we gotta give Tua more than just half a season.
That fin heaven guy who keeps asserting Allen is a one read qb who runs, how about about that 2nd TD. Allen scanning the field like a Battle Cylon.
Click to expand...
lol who's the "Finheaven" guy here?
Tua looks horrible, how did anyone think he was going to be drew Brees 2.0, I think Miami goes after Stafford or Jimmy G in free agency
Click to expand...
lol Stafford, Jimmy G?
Ref just said they were hand fighting. Lmao. That's a first.
Click to expand...
Miami always gets the joke refs it seems.
Miami cant hang
Click to expand...
Nope not today
Dolphins have no heart whatsoever
Click to expand...
Embarrassing showing for sure
Wow— how do you like that Miami? Where is your weekly defensive/ST TD?
Click to expand...
Weekly? Miami hasn't had such a score in weeks lol
Dolphins board melting down. LMFAO
Click to expand...
Gameday thread was not pretty
Tua’s arm is so weak
Click to expand...
The umpteenth comment on Tua's arm strength
So far a lot of people have been saying Tua looks like Tyrod..... I think Tyrod threw passes further.....
Click to expand...
actually had to laugh at this one
Galley knows Tua can’t throw it downfield
Click to expand...
There's something about Tua Gailey doesn't trust
Dolphins are running the same play over, and over again.
Click to expand...
That's what we were saying
Remember when all the "experts" said the Dolphins were better than the Bills and could win the division...lol?
Click to expand...
Said no one
Best Dolphins pass today was just not thrown by Tua.
Click to expand...
Bowden trick play completes the pass
Please give Tua a 12 year deal
Click to expand...
If he gets a 12 year deal it's because he's the real deal lol
No chance on that throw. Tua sucks
Click to expand...
Even Inspector Gadget would be bitching about that pass
It is fun to see them toying with the Fins
Click to expand...
lol it's one game vs a rookie qb with no skill players, let's see Buffalo vs teams with real weapons in the playoffs
Josh Norman Giveth TD, Josh Norman Taketh TD.
Click to expand...
Tua throws a pick 6
So there is no way Flores should be coach of the year over Mcd at this point?!
Click to expand...
Yeah Flores lost COY big time today
I still don't want to play against Baltimore.
Click to expand...
People still scared of how Baltimore eats their cupcakes in one bite.
WOO< LOVE TRASH INTs!!!
Click to expand...
Tua picked off yet again
Tua 0/11 on third down Yep franchise guy They could have had Herbert Thank goodness Miami went with a 5'10 mighty midget coming off a gruesome injury over Allen's brother from another mother
Click to expand...
Bills fans continue to pile on Tua
Stick a fork in the Fins!!
Click to expand...
Fins look done
I hate Miami as much as NE
Click to expand...
Must be an older Bills fan lol
I felt horrible when our Bills couldn't get a win against Pittsburgh's back ups when we needed it to get in. But that PALES in comparison to this. Talk about crashing back to earth, there were Dolphins fans who thought they were good enough to beat us with our starters. Ouch!
Click to expand...
Bills fans still hurt over losing to Steelers back ups years ago.
Tua has a 36 rating. Against our second team.
Click to expand...
Yes yes Tua was awful
This team is outstanding and we got through this game healthy. Bring on the Playoffs!!! Let's go Buffalo!!!
Click to expand...
Bills 56 Dolphins 26
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Summary-Bills fans think:

  • This is their year.
  • Josh Allen is the 2nd best QB in the league
  • Tua is awful
 
D

Dolphins81

Wow, they are happy we went with Tua over Herbert lol. So are the Tua fans here
 
DrMultimedia

DrMultimedia

Bills will be good for many years. They've got a great thing going. Hopefully we can compete in 2022. Next year...try to avoid giving up 56 points in a meaningful game.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

superphin said:
I wonder what their reaction was every time Allen had a bad game in his rookie year. Imagine if fans and their knee jerk reactions were allowed to make front office decisions.
Allen actually had 3 games under 90 yards passing his rookie year. They got him a wall of an OL and some weapons and he no longer looks like a bust. I know during the game thread we were having knee jerk reactions about Tua. Myself included but we got to remember he’s only played 9 games, no preseason, with limited skills players, being benched twice.
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Every year a top team seems to crash out in their first playoff game.

I hope it's Buffalo and I'll enjoy a day of pain and soreness after I lose my ish and laugh the entire day prior.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Schleprock said:
Every year a top team seems to crash out in their first playoff game.

I hope it's Buffalo and I'll enjoy a day of pain and soreness after I lose my ish and laugh the entire day prior.
I was so hoping Baltimore and Buffalo would play rd one so I could laugh at the losing fan base lol
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Dolph N.Fan said:
I was so hoping Baltimore and Buffalo would play rd one so I could laugh at the losing fan base lol
Bills should be concerned about Colts too. Vet QB, good running game and solid D.
 
mrodriguez4096

mrodriguez4096

superphin said:
I wonder what their reaction was every time Allen had a bad game in his rookie year. Imagine if fans and their knee jerk reactions were allowed to make front office decisions.
THIS right here my friend. You are so correct. Thank God they aren't.

I can't even come to this page with all the people wanting to bash Tua. As if we aren't pros when it comes to having bad quarterback play. Tua is not an issue. Given what he's been through, no offseason AND learning as he's playing. He's shown me plenty to be hopeful about. I trust this coaching staff to have him ready for next season.
 
