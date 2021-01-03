From the Bills POV

hoping Mother Nature makes her presence felt for the Fins...always love watching MIA play in the frozen tundra of Buffalo in late Dec/early Jan Click to expand...

We are going to smash the Fins. Click to expand...

After they just watched us dismantle the Patriots, do you think the Dolphins feel they even have a shot at winning this game on Sunday? Click to expand...

I actually really like this Dolphins team. Their D is fantastic, I love how they approach football, and the organization is definitely moving--quickly--in the right direction.



It's crazy how fast it has happened, but New England could be lost in the wilderness for quite a long time trying to find their next QB. In the meantime, we might be entering an era of fighting with the Fish for the AFC East, just like in the good old days!



That rivalry has been DEAD for years and years...but man, it could be back and be back big time, starting RIGHT NOW.



I would LOVE to see it again. Click to expand...

Over on their board they are Pissed. Want us to sit our starters now that Pitt sitting Ben. Because they see their season ending next week. Click to expand...

Tennessee is definitely a tough matchup for the bills.



I would much rather play Pittsburgh or Miami in the 2nd round if it comes to that. Click to expand...

Dolphins have a good football team.



Only thing holding them back right now is Tua. Click to expand...

The Dolphins are a good team, better with Fitz. Tua hasn’t demonstrated a unique skill set that screams success in the NFL. He’s undersized, not fast, and has a weak arm. He’ll win some games, but so did Jay Fiedler.



I am thrilled the Dolphins took Tua over Herbert. Click to expand...

Looks like the Steelers are going to sacrifice Mason Rudolph to the Browns Click to expand...

If Flores sticks with Tua the whole game, I think the fins are in trouble no matter who plays QB for the Bills. Click to expand...

Man some Bills fans really need to ease it on the Tua hate



kid is coming off a major injury and had no pre season. Yea he doesn’t look as good as The other rookie QB’s but neither did Allen.



Miami are well run just like us and will surround him with talent Click to expand...

With Fitz testing positive, now we can watch Tua go 27-30 for 90 yards in a whole game. Click to expand...

I believe that Tua may crap the bed in such a big way SUN at Bills Stadium that Miami maybe forced to look at QB again. Hard fact, they may have spent a 2020 1st round pick on Tua and a 2019 2nd round pick on Josh Rosen and be no closer to having their QB of the future. Click to expand...

WTF does "fins up" even mean? I keep seeing this all over social media and it's the dumbest team slogan I have ever read. Click to expand...

Peter King wrote in his column this week about Tua:



17. I can’t pick out one throw that Tua Tagovailoa made in Las Vegas that was a big-time, winning throw, and he played all but the last 10 minutes of a must-win game. Click to expand...

Another Tua gem of a toss! Click to expand...

Good God, even Tyrod wasn't this bad. Click to expand...

We aren't even trying to win and we're winning. Tua isn't the answer for Miami. I know it's his rookie year but he does nothing particularly well. Click to expand...

Miami know you are allowed to throw more than 4 yards downfield, right? Click to expand...

Tua is an absolute gift to the rest of the AFCE. No lawrence either . Bills going to own this division for a while. Click to expand...

How many years will Tua hold the Dolphins back? I just dont see any of the hype with this kid Click to expand...

I was never a Tyrod fan, but glossing Tua as Taylorvailoa is insulting to Tyrod. Tua is complete crap. Click to expand...

Fins offense looks remedial with Tua in there. Like they are adding 2+2 while the Bills are doing calculus. Click to expand...

The Dolphins should seriously consider QB with the Texans’ pick but they probably wont. Tua looks scared to throw the ball downfield and make a mistake. That’s really hard to coach out of guys. Click to expand...

Dolphins are hitting Diggs every time he slides Click to expand...

Josh Allen treats the Dolphins like Bill Clinton used to treat black dresses Click to expand...

Anyone who freaks out about the Dolphins should remember Josh owns the Dolphins. Click to expand...

My friend is a Dolphin fan and he just texted me that he is sick of facing great QBs in the division...first Brady now Allen. Said he doesn't think Tua can compete with him if they stick with him as starter. Click to expand...

That fin heaven guy who keeps asserting Allen is a one read qb who runs, how about about that 2nd TD. Allen scanning the field like a Battle Cylon. Click to expand...

Tua looks horrible, how did anyone think he was going to be drew Brees 2.0, I think Miami goes after Stafford or Jimmy G in free agency Click to expand...

Ref just said they were hand fighting. Lmao. That's a first. Click to expand...

Miami cant hang Click to expand...

Dolphins have no heart whatsoever Click to expand...

Wow— how do you like that Miami? Where is your weekly defensive/ST TD? Click to expand...

Dolphins board melting down. LMFAO Click to expand...

Tua’s arm is so weak Click to expand...

So far a lot of people have been saying Tua looks like Tyrod..... I think Tyrod threw passes further..... Click to expand...

Galley knows Tua can’t throw it downfield Click to expand...

Dolphins are running the same play over, and over again. Click to expand...

Remember when all the "experts" said the Dolphins were better than the Bills and could win the division...lol? Click to expand...

Best Dolphins pass today was just not thrown by Tua. Click to expand...

Please give Tua a 12 year deal Click to expand...

No chance on that throw. Tua sucks Click to expand...

It is fun to see them toying with the Fins Click to expand...

Josh Norman Giveth TD, Josh Norman Taketh TD. Click to expand...

So there is no way Flores should be coach of the year over Mcd at this point?! Click to expand...

I still don't want to play against Baltimore. Click to expand...

WOO< LOVE TRASH INTs!!! Click to expand...

Tua 0/11 on third down Yep franchise guy They could have had Herbert Thank goodness Miami went with a 5'10 mighty midget coming off a gruesome injury over Allen's brother from another mother Click to expand...

Stick a fork in the Fins!! Click to expand...

I hate Miami as much as NE Click to expand...

I felt horrible when our Bills couldn't get a win against Pittsburgh's back ups when we needed it to get in. But that PALES in comparison to this. Talk about crashing back to earth, there were Dolphins fans who thought they were good enough to beat us with our starters. Ouch! Click to expand...

Tua has a 36 rating. Against our second team. Click to expand...

This team is outstanding and we got through this game healthy. Bring on the Playoffs!!! Let's go Buffalo!!! Click to expand...

