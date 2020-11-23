From the Broncos POV

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Taylor Club
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
18,472
Reaction score
10,344
Location
Columbus, OH
Posts from a Broncos board from about 12 mins to go in the 4th to the end of the game. Not seen: a bunch of bickering between them on whether Lock is good or not lol.

Fangio got the defense playing amazing today. Love it!
Click to expand...
I'll say, only 223 yards for Miami
I don’t know if fangio gets enough credit for what he does with the defensive line. He just takes guys off the scrap heap and gets them to perform.



It is remarkable that this defense is playing at this level with the losses to the front 7. By all rights they should be getting gashed in the running game.
Click to expand...
Why didn't Miami run more?
What in the world was that playcalling
Click to expand...
No not Chan Gailey, Shurmur.
The **** is this weak play calling? 10 point lead isn't the time to go soft
Click to expand...
Every team hates their playcaller lol
Monster punts today
Click to expand...
They kept Miami on long fields
Shurmur is really protecting Lock. Won’t give him a chance to throw a bad interception.
Click to expand...
Well just the one.
Miami still only has 100 total yards heading into this next possession.
Click to expand...
Sad fact
Oh man, are we going to get Fitzpatricked?!? Lol.
Click to expand...
Not quite
Uh oh scared of Fitzpatrick. he is good
Click to expand...
Got some Fitz worshippers here
Come on Pickspatrick
Click to expand...
Begging for a pick
Damn Fitzpatrick is insane. Moved it down the field like nothing
Click to expand...
Clearly Denver didn't gameplan for him
This is a tough curve ball—you have a great game plan for tua and now you’ve got Fitzpatrick.
Click to expand...
lack of Fitz gameplan confirmed
[Lock is likely going to finish this game with at best 1 td and 1 int. Thats a good game from him, and that is at best average/quote] Not a Lock fan
Not gonna be mad f Denver gets fitzmagicked here
Click to expand...
Just have to be in awe when that happens
We kind of deserve to get Fitz'd after not going after him for this multi-year drought of clowns at QB tbh
Click to expand...
lol
He cut his beard. The magic is in his beard man.
Click to expand...
He's on to something here..
IM CRYING. PAT SHURMUR FIGURED OUT WHO PHILLIP LINDSAY IS
Click to expand...
Miami certainly knows who he is now
Credit where credit is due: shurmur is five steps ahead right now.
Click to expand...
Not a good look on our coaches if Shurmur was that far ahead of them
Shurmur has called an excellent game
Click to expand...
They go back and forth on him like we do Gailey lol
nice play lock, baited them into personal foul
Click to expand...
Broncos did a lot of baiting for flags, rather disgusting actually
OH NO. NOT BUTTERFINGERS GORDON
Click to expand...
Oh yes
Gordon the fumble meister re appears.
Click to expand...
at a good time for Miami
Melvin gordon is awful.
Click to expand...
He did have 2 td on 5.6 ypc though
Melvin Gordon fumbles in the worst possible situation almost weekly
Click to expand...
he has 4 fumbles this year
it's a fumble but how can they overturn possession?
Click to expand...
because it was clearly recovered by Miami
Hopefully they rule no clear recovery and give denver the ball at the 1
Click to expand...
except it was clear
What a puss call by refs on the lock hit.
Click to expand...
Even they agree the league is soft
The guy swung at Locks head.. that is why the Penalty.
Click to expand...
homer post
Cut Melvin tomorrow. What a waste.
Click to expand...
lol Miami would probably put in a claim for him
That's a legal hit. But so was the one on lock. Soft calls
Click to expand...
Agreed
Well you know who Greene is wanting to win lol
Click to expand...
Was Green rooting for Denver or Miami? Sounded like Denver to me lol
Of course Pickspatrick will run a 100 yards drive
Click to expand...
Not quite, only 84 yards
Amazing how much better they are with Fitzpatrick than with Tua.
Click to expand...
Fitz plays behind poorer O-lines better for sure.
Happy with the offensive and defensive performance today. I still hate Melvin Gordon.
Click to expand...
Gotta be mad about something even after a win.
Can we catch one ****ing interception?
Click to expand...
Foreshadowing..
Our boys are hitting today and I like it.
Click to expand...
Denver was laying the wood all day
Expecting a defensive PI here in the endzone.
Click to expand...
So was I
Simmons shows why he’s the all pro.
Click to expand...
Who? Oh the guy with the pic.
WOO HOO!!! Fitz being Fitz!
Click to expand...
As well all know too well
That was a nice stat pad.
Click to expand...
X burned on a time killing 4th down attempt
LOCKS BEST DEEP BALL
Click to expand...
and wasn't even trying to be accurate
lol, that was an unexpected 4th down conversion
Click to expand...
Insult to injury
Good Game. Glad Fitzmagic cut his beard or we would have been doomed. Also if he started... But... Whatever...
good W.
Click to expand...
It's gotta be the beard.
Best game our Oline has played all season.
Click to expand...
Must be, Miami had zero sacks.
Click to expand...
 
