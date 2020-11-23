From the Broncos POV

Not gonna be mad f Denver gets fitzmagicked here Click to expand...

We kind of deserve to get Fitz'd after not going after him for this multi-year drought of clowns at QB tbh Click to expand...

He cut his beard. The magic is in his beard man. Click to expand...

IM CRYING. PAT SHURMUR FIGURED OUT WHO PHILLIP LINDSAY IS Click to expand...

Credit where credit is due: shurmur is five steps ahead right now. Click to expand...

Shurmur has called an excellent game Click to expand...

nice play lock, baited them into personal foul Click to expand...

OH NO. NOT BUTTERFINGERS GORDON Click to expand...

Gordon the fumble meister re appears. Click to expand...

Melvin gordon is awful. Click to expand...

Melvin Gordon fumbles in the worst possible situation almost weekly Click to expand...

it's a fumble but how can they overturn possession? Click to expand...

Hopefully they rule no clear recovery and give denver the ball at the 1 Click to expand...

What a puss call by refs on the lock hit. Click to expand...

The guy swung at Locks head.. that is why the Penalty. Click to expand...

Cut Melvin tomorrow. What a waste. Click to expand...

That's a legal hit. But so was the one on lock. Soft calls Click to expand...

Well you know who Greene is wanting to win lol Click to expand...

Of course Pickspatrick will run a 100 yards drive Click to expand...

Amazing how much better they are with Fitzpatrick than with Tua. Click to expand...

Happy with the offensive and defensive performance today. I still hate Melvin Gordon. Click to expand...

Can we catch one ****ing interception? Click to expand...

Our boys are hitting today and I like it. Click to expand...

Expecting a defensive PI here in the endzone. Click to expand...

Simmons shows why he’s the all pro. Click to expand...

WOO HOO!!! Fitz being Fitz! Click to expand...

That was a nice stat pad. Click to expand...

LOCKS BEST DEEP BALL Click to expand...

lol, that was an unexpected 4th down conversion Click to expand...

Good Game. Glad Fitzmagic cut his beard or we would have been doomed. Also if he started... But... Whatever...

good W. Click to expand...

Best game our Oline has played all season. Click to expand...

[Lock is likely going to finish this game with at best 1 td and 1 int. Thats a good game from him, and that is at best average/quote] Not a Lock fanJust have to be in awe when that happenslolHe's on to something here..Miami certainly knows who he is nowNot a good look on our coaches if Shurmur was that far ahead of themThey go back and forth on him like we do Gailey lolBroncos did a lot of baiting for flags, rather disgusting actuallyOh yesat a good time for MiamiHe did have 2 td on 5.6 ypc thoughhe has 4 fumbles this yearbecause it was clearly recovered by Miamiexcept it was clearEven they agree the league is softhomer postlol Miami would probably put in a claim for himAgreedWas Green rooting for Denver or Miami? Sounded like Denver to me lolNot quite, only 84 yardsFitz plays behind poorer O-lines better for sure.Gotta be mad about something even after a win.Foreshadowing..Denver was laying the wood all daySo was IWho? Oh the guy with the pic.As well all know too wellX burned on a time killing 4th down attemptand wasn't even trying to be accurateInsult to injuryIt's gotta be the beard.Must be, Miami had zero sacks.