From the Broncos POV

Posts from a Broncos board from about 12 mins to go in the 4th to the end of the game. Not seen: a bunch of bickering between them on whether Lock is good or not lol.
I'll say, only 223 yards for MiamiFangio got the defense playing amazing today. Love it!
Why didn't Miami run more?I don’t know if fangio gets enough credit for what he does with the defensive line. He just takes guys off the scrap heap and gets them to perform.
It is remarkable that this defense is playing at this level with the losses to the front 7. By all rights they should be getting gashed in the running game.
No not Chan Gailey, Shurmur.What in the world was that playcalling
Every team hates their playcaller lolThe **** is this weak play calling? 10 point lead isn't the time to go soft
They kept Miami on long fieldsMonster punts today
Well just the one.Shurmur is really protecting Lock. Won’t give him a chance to throw a bad interception.
Sad factMiami still only has 100 total yards heading into this next possession.
Not quiteOh man, are we going to get Fitzpatricked?!? Lol.
Got some Fitz worshippers hereUh oh scared of Fitzpatrick. he is good
Begging for a pickCome on Pickspatrick
Clearly Denver didn't gameplan for himDamn Fitzpatrick is insane. Moved it down the field like nothing
lack of Fitz gameplan confirmedThis is a tough curve ball—you have a great game plan for tua and now you’ve got Fitzpatrick.
[Lock is likely going to finish this game with at best 1 td and 1 int. Thats a good game from him, and that is at best average/quote] Not a Lock fan
Just have to be in awe when that happensNot gonna be mad f Denver gets fitzmagicked here
lolWe kind of deserve to get Fitz'd after not going after him for this multi-year drought of clowns at QB tbh
He's on to something here..He cut his beard. The magic is in his beard man.
Miami certainly knows who he is nowIM CRYING. PAT SHURMUR FIGURED OUT WHO PHILLIP LINDSAY IS
Not a good look on our coaches if Shurmur was that far ahead of themCredit where credit is due: shurmur is five steps ahead right now.
They go back and forth on him like we do Gailey lolShurmur has called an excellent game
Broncos did a lot of baiting for flags, rather disgusting actuallynice play lock, baited them into personal foul
Oh yesOH NO. NOT BUTTERFINGERS GORDON
at a good time for MiamiGordon the fumble meister re appears.
He did have 2 td on 5.6 ypc thoughMelvin gordon is awful.
he has 4 fumbles this yearMelvin Gordon fumbles in the worst possible situation almost weekly
because it was clearly recovered by Miamiit's a fumble but how can they overturn possession?
except it was clearHopefully they rule no clear recovery and give denver the ball at the 1
Even they agree the league is softWhat a puss call by refs on the lock hit.
homer postThe guy swung at Locks head.. that is why the Penalty.
lol Miami would probably put in a claim for himCut Melvin tomorrow. What a waste.
AgreedThat's a legal hit. But so was the one on lock. Soft calls
Was Green rooting for Denver or Miami? Sounded like Denver to me lolWell you know who Greene is wanting to win lol
Not quite, only 84 yardsOf course Pickspatrick will run a 100 yards drive
Fitz plays behind poorer O-lines better for sure.Amazing how much better they are with Fitzpatrick than with Tua.
Gotta be mad about something even after a win.Happy with the offensive and defensive performance today. I still hate Melvin Gordon.
Foreshadowing..Can we catch one ****ing interception?
Denver was laying the wood all dayOur boys are hitting today and I like it.
So was IExpecting a defensive PI here in the endzone.
Who? Oh the guy with the pic.Simmons shows why he’s the all pro.
As well all know too wellWOO HOO!!! Fitz being Fitz!
X burned on a time killing 4th down attemptThat was a nice stat pad.
and wasn't even trying to be accurateLOCKS BEST DEEP BALL
Insult to injurylol, that was an unexpected 4th down conversion
It's gotta be the beard.Good Game. Glad Fitzmagic cut his beard or we would have been doomed. Also if he started... But... Whatever...
good W.
Must be, Miami had zero sacks.Best game our Oline has played all season.