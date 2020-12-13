From the Chiefs POV

Stop the cutesy **** Andy!

God damn it!
Mahomes' 1st int. Even Andy Reid gets berated for playcalling lol
third interception of the season Mahomes is a turnover machine
lol he was today
Dolphins defense now has a turnover in every game this year.
18 straight games with a takeaway to be exact
Miami doesn't have the horses on offense. This still ain't gonna be much of a game judging by what a well-oiled machine our offense was looking like on the first drive.
Oh but it was
Tua's receivers letting him down.
But here everyone is blaming Tua lol
Best kicker my ****in ***!!!
Nantz jinxes Sanders
Horrible Mahomes.....Time to bench him Andy
Miami gets a 32 yard sack
Call holding FFS
I've been saying that all day but for them to call it on KC
Tua just has "it"
Other fans are taking notice...
Dolphins offense legitimately sucks
it was sad at some points today
Last in red zone defense in the league. 22nd in red zone offense. Biggest reason for why so many games have been closer than they should be.
Yet your team is 12-1 lol
Why can we never cover a TE? Year after year.
Nobody can cover TE's in the NFL anymore
Miami has won 7 of their last 8 games 1 dumb **** on here said they weren't a good team lol
I bet it was Jim Nantz
Another deflection INT. Unreal.
Mahomes INT #2
This is how you lose to bad teams.
lol Still associating "Miami" with "bad team"
Well, I got news for you. Miami is NOT a bad team.
Previous post is corrected by a fellow chiefs fan
Saints defense is better than the Dolphins. Saints offense even without Brees, is better than the Dolphins.
Chiefs fans looking ahead to next week
We’ve played our worst football of the year and it’s only 10-0. That’s basically 3-0 for us
Missed opportunities for Miami early
Tyreek is just incredible.
Hill gets KC on the board
On a side note, have no clue why Miami changed their logo, unis, and design....these look way better.
Throwbacks are sexy
Here’s a fact - the Miami defense is good.
Another fanbase humbled by Miami's defense
This Dolphins team may be a thorn in our side for years to come..
This is just the beginning...
We got away with a horrible hold before that late hit.
Even Chiefs fans admit the blatant hold not called on Lawson's roughing call
honey b pro bowl coming
Out of Grant's basket and into Honey Badger's hands for Tua INT
Game set match. Nice try Fins
Chiefs make it 14-10
We're gonna go into the half with the lead lmaooo
Miami failed to maximize their opportunities
Tua's legit. Please Andy don't give him a chance for a game winning drive in the fourth.
Was so close to that being a possibility
Miami will be the team to beat in the AFC East next year. Tua will only get better and their oline will improve. One more draft with all their picks and its on for them.
Yep get your wins on Miami while you still can
We are incredible.
KC makes it 28-10
Miami sucks
Tua takes a sack for a safety
In the 90's, the Chiefs were 0-6 playing in Miami. Marty could never get it done there.
Feels good to be taking it to them, even if they have no fans and the players have changed.
lol Sour Grapes
That was an amazing INT
Howard adds to his resume for DPOY
Dirty Dan with the hit! Love this guy!.
Gesicki injured
Oh no that ****ing sucks. Gesicki is a great player.
This guy is sold on Gesicki
Dolphins are missing 1/2 their offense.
Was it half? seemed like 3/4 was missing
Chiefs are choking right now!
Miami makes it 30-24
So we’re winning because of a punt return.
This pretty much was the difference in the game
I'm not worried. We have Mahomes.
Must be nice
And now we’re relying on a kicker to win the game.
It should have never come to this.
KC fans nervous after hours of boasting
Ugly. If Miami has their starters, we probably lose.
KC recovers the onside kick
4 turnovers and beat an 8-4 team on the road.

I'll take it all ****ing day.
Miami now 8-5
 
Dolph N.Fan said:
Basically KC fans are spoiled now and they like to drool over Mahomes, Hill, and Kelce and rightfully so.

They're still alright in my book overall as a fanbase lol
I knew like 2 KC fans a few years back. All of the sudden the year Mahomes was MVP they started crawling out of the woodwork. I see KC stuff everywhere now and I live in NY.
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
I knew like 2 KC fans a few years back. All of the sudden the year Mahomes was MVP they started crawling out of the woodwork. I see KC stuff everywhere now and I live in NY.
That's all KC fans were talking about on the boards, Mahomes is losing his MVP lead lol
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
I knew like 2 KC fans a few years back. All of the sudden the year Mahomes was MVP they started crawling out of the woodwork. I see KC stuff everywhere now and I live in NY.
That type of BS happens all the time, unfortunately. I’ll never identify with it.

Anybody that remembers the 90’s surely remembers all the Chicago Bulls gear everywhere. But since they haven’t been really relevant this millennium and don’t have the long storied history of LA or Boston — you don’t see their gear around as much anymore. Really, only MJ stuff.

Other than my aunt, I never knew or saw any Patriots fans out here in NorCal until they started winning with Belecheat. Now their gear is everywhere. But if they fail to win anything over the next 5-10 years I’ll bet we start seeing less and less of their colors and logo.
 
