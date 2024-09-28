FROM THE GUY WHO IS DANGEROUSLY ANTI-TANK: IM WILLING TO TRY FOR CAM WARD

That's so overstated, dude.



Did you watch the full game? He also had several Marinoesque passes. MarinoESQUE, my friend- put only where the receiver can make a play even with perfect coverage.



And the play that won the game was Mahomes all day every day.



This is not my kind of QB, mind you. I grew up on Marino. Im all about a boring pocket passer. But it seems that the magic of the current NFL are these baller QBs.



I also think Miami is overrated & their defense was outed today.



But don't be a Miami hater like the rest of them, brother. VT came by 14 points on the heels of a holding call where the offensive lineman clearly PANCAKED his opponent.



You know Miami is hated or Vegas is involved when you call a penalty on literally perfect blocking. It was so BLATANT that the announcers went silent for what it seemed was a century because I guess they were refraining from bashing the shield.