FROM THE GUY WHO IS DANGEROUSLY ANTI-TANK: IM WILLING TO TRY FOR CAM WARD

marino13zach54

marino13zach54

Sep 23, 2016
3,544
6,162
Watching the VT / Miami game. The guy just showed Mahomes 2.0 ability.

I HATE TANKERS! I think I'm willing to hate myself for this kid.

Can't be worse than how my ex-wife makes me feel.
 
Miami was a 22 point favorite and they barely won. He had two INTs against a rather bad D. Another guy getting lots of hype, but I don't see it. Just my opinion.

And once again, like so many other years, I think the Hurricanes are unbelievably overrated in the NCAA rankings. Mid teens at best. IMO
 
I don't trust him
 
That's so overstated, dude.

Did you watch the full game? He also had several Marinoesque passes. MarinoESQUE, my friend- put only where the receiver can make a play even with perfect coverage.

And the play that won the game was Mahomes all day every day.

This is not my kind of QB, mind you. I grew up on Marino. Im all about a boring pocket passer. But it seems that the magic of the current NFL are these baller QBs.

I also think Miami is overrated & their defense was outed today.

But don't be a Miami hater like the rest of them, brother. VT came by 14 points on the heels of a holding call where the offensive lineman clearly PANCAKED his opponent.

You know Miami is hated or Vegas is involved when you call a penalty on literally perfect blocking. It was so BLATANT that the announcers went silent for what it seemed was a century because I guess they were refraining from bashing the shield.
 
No denying Cam Ward is a talented QB. But I'm not completely sold. I was waiting on how he'd handle the pressure of a big game. As well as, consistency. Love his size and body type. He's a big strong kid, who seems to be able to take shots. He's got escapeability and has improved very much, since his earlier days. What scares me is the question about whether or not he's a one year wonder or the real deal. He tends to lock onto his recievers enough to where DB's can read and anticipate his throws. Until he proves to be the real deal, I think those questions are legitimate. But with that being said. I believe he's the top rated QB in the 2025 draft. Probably going to go #1 overall.

 
Yep, watched it all. Just not sold on him. Everyone has an opinion and I just think a lot of his game is due to the talent around him. We'll see how it goes against real teams.
 
