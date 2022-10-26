 From the Lions board | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

From the Lions board

fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Some of these sound like a clone of FH

Miami is one of the franchise/markets that the league prefers to be successful.
Even if the Lions came out crushing, the refs will utilize the subjective holding (and non holding) calls to dictate the outcome.
They probably won’t need to intervene though … I don’t see how our defense can slow down the team speed on Miami’s offense.
But, the refs will be there to assure a Miami win.

Actually I’m more concerned with Miami’s D than O

We are in trouble Sunday. We don’t have the talent to neutralize one of their guys, let alone 3 or 4. The defense was improved last week but that isn’t saying much at all.

Edmunds can fly at running back. Mostert had the highest speed in the NFL a couple of years ago. Waddle is fast as hell. And of course Hill is probably the fastest we have seen in the NFL in a long time.
I can’t think of a faster group ever … and it seems to working for them.
We were the opposite today. Zero game breaking speed anywhere. Nothing.
 
TrogdorTheBurninator

TrogdorTheBurninator

fansinceGWilson said:
This is why I get annoyed with people playing the victim card here, but just with almost anything., every group of people are going to have their subset of various views, be it overly positive or overly negative.
 
39wildman

39wildman

We should be 5-3 sunday after game.. Detroit started out fast but fading too bottom off nfl.. Another top 5 pick for lions next yr..
 
