From the Raiders forums

Just some snippets from the Raiders forum...... what a role reversal, this is what we used to feel like as a fan base
Tua is not that type of QB. He might throw for 300 though.
Dolphins just ran for 250 yards with 3 UDFA RB's against a defense that is actually decent.
We will be bullied and dominated. Their D is better, they play tough and they have something on the line.
If Tua actually gets any of Gesicki, Parker, Williams, Grant back it will be bad news.
and some WR named Lynn Bowden Jr is gonna feast on Raider secondary
I see a double digit loss for us. After that Charger loss they don't really have anything to play for. I just need Jacobs to give me some points that's all I care about now.
That's fuggin embarrassing.
Miami can run the ball. The D will be tested for sure.
Once he started taking shots they moved the ball.
He had a throw deep middle through/over three defenders that was a beauty. A lot of zip. Best throw i’ve probably ever seen him make. Dangerous one though.
Has any QB ever run for 200 yards in a game before? I would not bet against Tua doing that to us.
What's embarrassing is rooting for a team whose jersey involves the color teal and mascot is a swimming dildo.My bro's a Dolphins fan and they always seem to embarrass us. Since it's a Saturday night game I'll even be watching it with him this time... we better not lose this one.
That's fuggin embarrassing.
Miami can run the ball. The D will be tested for sure.
Wondering how aggressive they let Tua be. He played so conservative against KC early. All those turnovers and punts amounted to nothing points wise.
Once he started taking shots they moved the ball.
He had a throw deep middle through/over three defenders that was a beauty. A lot of zip. Best throw i’ve probably ever seen him make. Dangerous one though.