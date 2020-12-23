 From the Raiders forums | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

From the Raiders forums

vader88

vader88

Displaced Finatic
Joined
Mar 31, 2006
Messages
112
Reaction score
236
Location
NC
Just some snippets from the Raiders forum...... what a role reversal, this is what we used to feel like as a fan base


Has any QB ever run for 200 yards in a game before? I would not bet against Tua doing that to us.
Click to expand...


Tua is not that type of QB. He might throw for 300 though.


Dolphins just ran for 250 yards with 3 UDFA RB's against a defense that is actually decent.


We will be bullied and dominated. Their D is better, they play tough and they have something on the line.


If Tua actually gets any of Gesicki, Parker, Williams, Grant back it will be bad news.


and some WR named Lynn Bowden Jr is gonna feast on Raider secondary


I see a double digit loss for us. After that Charger loss they don't really have anything to play for. I just need Jacobs to give me some points that's all I care about now.

raiderfreak7 said:
My bro's a Dolphins fan and they always seem to embarrass us. Since it's a Saturday night game I'll even be watching it with him this time... we better not lose this one.
Click to expand...
What's embarrassing is rooting for a team whose jersey involves the color teal and mascot is a swimming dildo.

That's fuggin embarrassing.

Miami can run the ball. The D will be tested for sure.

Miami can run the ball. The D will be tested for sure.
Click to expand...
Wondering how aggressive they let Tua be. He played so conservative against KC early. All those turnovers and punts amounted to nothing points wise.

Once he started taking shots they moved the ball.

He had a throw deep middle through/over three defenders that was a beauty. A lot of zip. Best throw i’ve probably ever seen him make. Dangerous one though.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
11,663
Reaction score
5,693
The Raiders are one of the hardest teams to predict. They can look so good at times, like a legitimate playoff team. Other times, they look like a bottom feeder.

Which one will show up Saturday?
 
dolfaneric12

dolfaneric12

Sucker Free Sunday
Club Member
Joined
May 30, 2010
Messages
573
Reaction score
199
Idk much about the Raiders but what in the world happened to that team? How do you go 6-3 (almost beat the Chiefs twice) to losing four of the next five games.

They're an odd team
 
lynx

lynx

Second String
Joined
Jul 19, 2010
Messages
1,123
Reaction score
926
They've lost 4 out of 5 games and really should have lost that one game to the Jets. They've been awful against the run lately, Ahmed could off again.

When they say "two teams going in opposite directions" this seems to be the case here. I expect a win
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom