From the Raiders POV

Squish the fish
Patriots fans said the same, no squishing today.
This should be fun.
It did turn out to be fun
This will be Ruggs breakout game.
1 catch...7 yards
I assume with a groin injury Carr wont do any running
Except to tell a ref what the penalty is on Miami
This offense is ****. Straight up ****.
Was he talking about the Raiders or the Dolphins?
Renfrow has really been a damn good returner.
He's a slippery fellow for sure
Oh damn Witten almost had one inch of separation there!
lmao
Miami has no shot. Thankfully Derek could go tonight.
tsk tsk tsk
Bowden on the board!

Bowden 1
Ruggs 0
Lynn 1 catch 8 yards...Ruggs 1 catch 7 yards
**** waller is a giraffe with arms that corner had no chance
Rowe abused
Typical unimaginative Gruden play calling.
Running theme, every fanbase hates their teams' playcaller
Carr no pocket awareness at all
Oh really? I think he was aware he was hardly pressured at all today
Gruden is hurting the offense with his first down runs into the pile. WTF?
See?
I still can’t believe that we let a dude named “Van Ginkel” make a play on us.
believe it!
That dude is a good LB actually.
His fellow Raiders fan corrects above post
Van Ginkel again.
Dude is a the Energizer bunny doesn't matter the score, he always plays hard
knew it was a fake ****ing dumb ****s
I think everyone knew something "fishy" was going on during that fake punt lol
Raekwon is an excellent run defender
Yes he is
Gruden is a bum. A sorry *** idiot. Why the **** is witten even in this game?
Raiders fans don't like Witten
I can’t wait until Witten retires.
He means again.
At this point we're hoping he's Ted Ginn.
Fans frustrated with Ruggs
Why not just make Mariota the red zone QB?
lol and Miami fans want Tua to be the red zone QB
Tua 10-13 45 yards

Only one pass attempt longer than 10 air yards.

#Dynamic
I forgot some people still use hashtags #whoknew?
If FitzMagic’s number gets called, we lose by 3 scores in the 2nd half. Lol.
Another fanbase is weary of Fitzmagic and its special powers
Miami has come out on fire
Adjustments folks, Miami goes right down the field for another opening 2nd half TD for the 2nd consecutive week
They have a coach capable of making adjusts. We don't.
They see it too
If we kick another ****ing FG, Gruden shouldn’t travel to Denver.
Hahaha Raiders make it 16-13
Dolphins are first in points allowed but 18th in yards. We are gaining yards but not scoring points.
Stats telling the truth on the field
Darren Waller is not human...
He's inspector gadget
Just pay Waller now don’t let him test FA
They better
surprised no flag on Waller spiking the ball
Unsportsmanlike right in the refs face goes uncalled after Waller embarrasses Rowe smh
That Dolphins CB has nine INTs on the season?
Wow!
Those are epic numbers
Where have you been?
Miami makes the move Gruden should have made at halftime.
Flo switches to Fitzpatrick
FitzMagic is going to shred us. Lol
he was right
Fitzmagic is in.

This game is over.

An 8th win was a nice dream.
lol geez
Brian Flores > Gruden.
Yep
Flores wants to win., Gruden wants not to lose.
Flores has some stones for sure
It doesnt even hurt to get shredded by Fitz.

It just feels right. Like he would give you a kiss before he enters you.
This post might be more disturbing than that long excruciating HIV drug commercial
Why is McMillan on Gesicki?
Oh forgot to tell you, McMillan can't cover TEs lol
Nelson Agholor...85 yards....TOUCHDOWN RAIDERS.
Byron scorched
Welp. Now we lose by 1 watch
Missed XP....Raiders fans good at predicting the future
McMillan misses another tackle. TD
I think they're seeing why Miami traded him lol Gaskins take it to the house
Nobody outmagic's Ryan.

He's the big swinging dick in Vegas.
Raiders fans are hilarious
Yesss sir we won just run the clock down and kick a field goal. Refs coming in our help... This ****in world is crazy
Insane PI call to set up the Raiders for the win
Sanders has a big leg too so even if we get a FG here we need to keep them out of range.
So they know about our kicker but not our pro bowl CB?
i find it kinda annoying how excited Carr gets for a defensive penalty
Carr tells the ref the penalty is on Miami for offsides, giving them a critical first down
That’s why we are 7-7.
Click to expand...
LMFAO It could only end this way.
Click to expand...
We got Fitzmagic'd.

He completed a pass with his helmet ripped off
Can't believe Mack Hollins finally caught a pass
Game over. Season over.
Sanders nails the GW FG
What did I just watch?
The Raiders just lose baby!
0-9 on 3rd downs! Awesome!
Umm.... you guys were actually 0/10 on 3rd down.
 
Hahahaha great post as always!

I felt irrationally defensive when reading that one guy talk about Van Ginkel. The guy is turning into our very own JJ Watt. Love watching him play.
The kid has definitely played himself into a bigger role each week. I think his size does limit him a bit, but I can respect his effort and motor.
 
Love the thread as usual. Funny to read their comments on Ruggs. So many people think that drafting a first round receiver will be an instant shot to the offense. I want to draft one, and would be disappointed if a first round doesn't contribute a ton, but at the end of the day the Jordan Jefferson's and Odell Beckham's are the exception. Most first round receivers are a mixed bag as rookies even if they aren't flat out busts. Important to bring in a free agent wide receiver to help the team take the next step.
 
Hahahaha great post as always!

I felt irrationally defensive when reading that one guy talk about Van Ginkel. The guy is turning into our very own JJ Watt. Love watching him play.
Man when I read his name when drafted I was like yes, a football player named VAN GINKEL. This stuff is gonna get real. Couldn't wait to see him play. Took a year but man he has really contributed this year.

I can't remember feeling this good about a drafted linebacker since ?
 
