From the Raiders POV

Squish the fish

This should be fun.

This will be Ruggs breakout game.

I assume with a groin injury Carr wont do any running

This offense is ****. Straight up ****.

Renfrow has really been a damn good returner.

Oh damn Witten almost had one inch of separation there!

Miami has no shot. Thankfully Derek could go tonight.

Bowden on the board!



Bowden 1

Ruggs 0

**** waller is a giraffe with arms that corner had no chance

Typical unimaginative Gruden play calling.

Carr no pocket awareness at all

Gruden is hurting the offense with his first down runs into the pile. WTF?

I still can't believe that we let a dude named "Van Ginkel" make a play on us.

That dude is a good LB actually.

Van Ginkel again.

knew it was a fake ****ing dumb ****s

Raekwon is an excellent run defender

Gruden is a bum. A sorry *** idiot. Why the **** is witten even in this game?

I can't wait until Witten retires.

At this point we're hoping he's Ted Ginn.

Why not just make Mariota the red zone QB?

Tua 10-13 45 yards



Only one pass attempt longer than 10 air yards.



#Dynamic

If FitzMagic's number gets called, we lose by 3 scores in the 2nd half. Lol.

Miami has come out on fire

They have a coach capable of making adjusts. We don't.

If we kick another ****ing FG, Gruden shouldn't travel to Denver.

Dolphins are first in points allowed but 18th in yards. We are gaining yards but not scoring points.

Darren Waller is not human...

Just pay Waller now don't let him test FA

surprised no flag on Waller spiking the ball

That Dolphins CB has nine INTs on the season?

Wow!

Those are epic numbers

Miami makes the move Gruden should have made at halftime.

FitzMagic is going to shred us. Lol

Fitzmagic is in.



This game is over.



An 8th win was a nice dream.

Brian Flores > Gruden.

Flores wants to win., Gruden wants not to lose.

It doesnt even hurt to get shredded by Fitz.



It just feels right. Like he would give you a kiss before he enters you.

Why is McMillan on Gesicki?

Welp. Now we lose by 1 watch

McMillan misses another tackle. TD

Nobody outmagic's Ryan.



He's the big swinging dick in Vegas.

Yesss sir we won just run the clock down and kick a field goal. Refs coming in our help... This ****in world is crazy

Sanders has a big leg too so even if we get a FG here we need to keep them out of range.

i find it kinda annoying how excited Carr gets for a defensive penalty

That's why we are 7-7.

LMFAO It could only end this way.

We got Fitzmagic'd.



He completed a pass with his helmet ripped off

Game over. Season over.

What did I just watch?

0-9 on 3rd downs! Awesome!

Patriots fans said the same, no squishing today.It did turn out to be fun1 catch...7 yardsExcept to tell a ref what the penalty is on MiamiWas he talking about the Raiders or the Dolphins?He's a slippery fellow for surelmaotsk tsk tskLynn 1 catch 8 yards...Ruggs 1 catch 7 yardsRowe abusedRunning theme, every fanbase hates their teams' playcallerOh really? I think he was aware he was hardly pressured at all todaySee?believe it!His fellow Raiders fan corrects above postDude is a the Energizer bunny doesn't matter the score, he always plays hardI think everyone knew something "fishy" was going on during that fake punt lolYes he isRaiders fans don't like WittenHe means again.Fans frustrated with Ruggslol and Miami fans want Tua to be the red zone QBI forgot some people still use hashtags #whoknew?Another fanbase is weary of Fitzmagic and its special powersAdjustments folks, Miami goes right down the field for another opening 2nd half TD for the 2nd consecutive weekThey see it tooHahaha Raiders make it 16-13Stats telling the truth on the fieldHe's inspector gadgetThey betterUnsportsmanlike right in the refs face goes uncalled after Waller embarrasses Rowe smhWhere have you been?Flo switches to Fitzpatrickhe was rightlol geezYepFlores has some stones for sureThis post might be more disturbing than that long excruciating HIV drug commercialOh forgot to tell you, McMillan can't cover TEs lolByron scorchedMissed XP....Raiders fans good at predicting the futureI think they're seeing why Miami traded him lol Gaskins take it to the houseRaiders fans are hilariousInsane PI call to set up the Raiders for the winSo they know about our kicker but not our pro bowl CB?Carr tells the ref the penalty is on Miami for offsides, giving them a critical first downFitz completes a 34 yd pass while getting his head ripped offTack on 15 more yards for Fitz facemaskCan't believe Mack Hollins finally caught a passSanders nails the GW FGThe Raiders just lose baby!Umm.... you guys were actually 0/10 on 3rd down.