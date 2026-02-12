From the Todd McShay Podcast

McShay is among the best draft analysts and his podcast is pretty damn good. some of his thoughts are:



Good luck trading down in this draft to acquire picks for next year. Every team knows that next year's draft is much better. I guess the proposed new rule to allow teams to trade for picks 5 years out might help here



Likes the WR class and thinks there's 4 first rounders in Tate, Boston, Tyson and Lemon. Sounds like he thinks Boston might be the WR with the most upside.



There's a second tier of WRs with Chris Brazzell, Zachariah Branch, Chris Bell, and Malachi Fields. They're all going before the end of round 2



He likes the edge classs a lot. Big fan of R Mason Thomas even though he might check in at combine closer to 6'1". Said he's a rare prospect who comes out of college with a variety of pass rush moves and a plan on how to get to the QB. Comped him to Nick Bonitto who is a little undersized and also from OU but has been a great pass rusher in the league. McShay thinks there are 6-8 DE/Edges who will be taken in the first 64 picks



There will be more Ohio State players drafted in the top 15 of this draft than SEC players. First SEC player to go will be Delane.



Thinks Ty Simpson needs to go to a team with a great offensive HC or OC who will let him sit and learn for a year or two. The Rams, in his opinion, are the perfect team for him. Doesn't think a lot of rest of QB class but likes Nussmeier and Sawyer Robertson as developmental types. Thinks Garrett's lack of size and athleticism and arm strength will limit him, though.



He's a big fan of Clemson RT Blake Miller and thinks he could sneak into the first round. Others including McShay's co-host, Steve Muench think he's more like a third rounder.