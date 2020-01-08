Fromm declares...

I think it's a good decision for Fromm, despite not having a great season. If the OC Coley stays, he wasn't going to improve his stock next year anyway - likely only keep making it worse. Especially considering he's losing 4 guys on the offensive line to the draft and transfer portal, along with the top two RB's, TE, etc.



Fromm is a kid that just can't overcome his surroundings. He's just not an elite guy. But he can eventually start in the NFL in the right situation. Super, super kid. But you have to surround him with talent and allow him to facilitate whatever it is you want the offense to accomplish.



Likely the 5th quarterback on my board and a 2nd round grade. As I mentioned before, I think Miami has interest.