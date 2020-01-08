Fromm declares...

Dolphinator530

Dolphinator530

His game seems to fit the mold of what this staffs seems to want at the QB position. His testing will be critical he has a lot to gain or lose by showing his athleticism or lack there of. His interview and white board work will be amazing regardless but he needs to show his athletic ability and willingness to be coached to improve his throwing and footwork flaws. This 1st round will be fun not only as a fan of the Fins but as an NFL fan .
 
ChrisEAS

ChrisEAS

I was a huge Fromm supporter in the beginning, but the past few games I just didnt see it much. I mean he played behind a damn good OL, with a damn good RB, yet his numbers werent great.

The only way I would pick Fromm is later, like 3rd round.

Im hoping the Saints draft him. Learn behind another small QB in Brees, on a turf. Maybe he will do better.
 
Dolphinator530

Dolphinator530

ChrisEAS said:
I was a huge Fromm supporter in the beginning, but the past few games I just didnt see it much. I mean he played behind a damn good OL, with a damn good RB, yet his numbers werent great.

The only way I would pick Fromm is later, like 3rd round.

Im hoping the Saints draft him. Learn behind another small QB in Brees, on a turf. Maybe he will do better.
So many drops and horrid production from any pass catcher was a huge issue this year. Liken it to Brady's frustration with his receivers this year, Fromm has mastery over the offense and just is not an arrogant guy looking for stats. He will not force a ball to a guy that isnt open or if he doesn't have an area he can lead the guy to where he would be the only person who can catch it. His will be an interesting one to track, if he measures as a better athlete than expected someone in the teens could take a chance on him.
 
Zounds

Zounds

I am not excited about Fromm. Not because he's a bad player, but I feel like he's already reached his potential. He's already good or above average at the things you would expect raw physical talent to continue developing post-draft. I think the Fromm we saw is college will be the Fromm we see in the NFL - good but not great. If we miss out on Burrow, Tua, and Herbert at 1a, Fromm would be my next choice at 1b or 1c (no Jordan Love in round 1 for me).
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Zounds said:
I am not excited about Fromm. Not because he's a bad player, but I feel like he's already reached his potential. He's already good or above average at the things you would expect raw physical talent to continue developing post-draft. I think the Fromm we saw is college will be the Fromm we see in the NFL - good but not great. If we miss out on Burrow, Tua, and Herbert at 1a, Fromm would be my next choice at 1b or 1c (no Jordan Love in round 1 for me).
Lol, I'm trying to understand the logic of this post. No to Fromm early because he's essentially a finished product. Yet, Love has more talent in his pinky and is as raw as they come, He's not even close to his ceiling, but you'd take the finish guy in round 1 but wouldn't touch the way more talented guy whom has yet to reach his peak?

like whaaa?
 
TedSlimmJr

TedSlimmJr

I think it's a good decision for Fromm, despite not having a great season. If the OC Coley stays, he wasn't going to improve his stock next year anyway - likely only keep making it worse. Especially considering he's losing 4 guys on the offensive line to the draft and transfer portal, along with the top two RB's, TE, etc.

Fromm is a kid that just can't overcome his surroundings. He's just not an elite guy. But he can eventually start in the NFL in the right situation. Super, super kid. But you have to surround him with talent and allow him to facilitate whatever it is you want the offense to accomplish.

Likely the 5th quarterback on my board and a 2nd round grade. As I mentioned before, I think Miami has interest.
 
