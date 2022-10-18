 FRONT OFFICE GET OFF YOU AZZ AND GET MOTON ! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

FRONT OFFICE GET OFF YOU AZZ AND GET MOTON !

For christ sake, its like they want to be stuck in not making any achievements. Tua deserves it, Hill deserves it, our team deserves it and finally WE deserve it. McDaniel get your ship together and make it happen with Grier. Lets get the players that already know how to handle all the bad stuff you squawk about teaching these youngins. Quit the merry go round on the OL it doen't help. Stop with the half ass whole filling


If me I'd got Arms. Connor, Bozeman, Hunt, Moton...and call it a day ....A GREAT DAY !

PLEASSSSE don't ignore or fill with equal talent like we always do, Pleassse.. Scarry but ignore could highly be what happens again...and again and its clear to see Armstead and Connor are enough.. It's just been exhausting. Christ I'm sure even the water Boy can see it..

Oh that goes for Applesauce too.
 
Moton has cap hits of $24 million for each of the next three seasons with dead cap numbers of $31 million in 2023, $13.4 million in 2024, and $6.7 million in 2025. He’d be outrageously expensive for a RT and would impact our ability to re-sign basically any of our upcoming FAs.

This isn’t happening. Jackson needs to work out at RT, or we need to draft a replacement next off-season. If we’re going to upgrade via the trade market, it needs to be at LG or a cheap, veteran backup tackle (although Shell is adequate for that role).
 
