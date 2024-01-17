Front-Office Management Perspective

Management made decisions during the season to allow Wilkins and Hunt to leave as free agents. Both will command too much money in free agency and can be replaced. Wilkins is very good but not amazing. Hunt is solid but the team prioritized RT. Williams' injury makes him expendable unless the deal is team-friendly. I believe Williams wanted an extension before the season but maybe he wanted too much. You cannot keep every free agent. The team is cap-strapped. There is no way to tag Wilkins because the tag hits the cap not when accepted but when it is made. Hunt is going to get $13-15M per year on the open market.



Management is all in on Tua at a fair price. There is no better alternative available in the draft or free agency. It is a no-brainer. Tua has upside potential in his 5th year and beyond. Tua will holdout if the team wants him to play on the 5th year option. Tua could report in week 9 or 10 and gain credit towards free agency in his 6th year.



Management will release X, Ogbah and Baker post June 1. But that cap space is not available during free agency before the draft. To sign free agents, the guaranteed money owed to Tyreek, Ramsey and Chubb will be converted to signing bonuses.



Management will fill many vacancies in free agency. There are many starting jobs available: LG, C, RG and possibly LT. Management has back-up lineman on the team and will add more.



LB and corner will be targeted in free agency. How the first and second round picks are used will depend on the results of free agency. The Team has identified candidates for each position. AVG will be targeted but other teams will make good offers. David Long has out-played his contract.



In 2025, the team has to resign Waddle, Holland, Phillips, etc. The cap hits will keep on coming. Tua's cap number will dramatically increase beginning in 2025.



Tyreek's fourth year cap charge in 2025 is prohibitive and he will probably be extended with void years.



Ross is in a win-now mode and the free-agency signings and trades have eroded the "build through the draft" idea Grier touted when Gase was fired at the end of the 2018 season and Tannehill traded. Chubb was clearly a win-now trade and was paying dividends before his injury.



Grier and McDaniel expect Fangio to leave. McDaniel's play-calling hindered Tua and the offense against good opponents. Tua needs bigger receivers and a seam-busting TE.



The only certainty in the NFL is the uncertainty and turnover year after year.