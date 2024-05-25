FS1: Should Tua Play For the Dolphins Without a Contract?

DolphinsTalk
FS1: Should Tua Play for the Dolphins without a New Contract? - Miami Dolphins
A report says that the Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa are “not particularly close” on an extension. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, James Jones, and LeSean McCoy discuss Tua’s potential new contract and if he should play if he doesn’t receive an offer. Tua Tagovailoa vs Drew Brees: A Comparative...
