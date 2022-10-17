 ft lauderdale restaurants | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

ft lauderdale restaurants

Hey guys,
excited to be flying down friday for the steeler game on sunday night. looking for favorite restaurants in ft lauderdale. i'm staying at the conrad hotel which i believe is near sunrise blvd. any thoughts or ideas would be greatly appreciated. thanks and let's get a win sunday
 
Dozens of restaurants on 17th Street Causeway (including in the Harbor Shops), and along Las Olas Blvd.

Can't really say any faves are along the beach itself (although there are many).

Some of the nicer hotels should have great, expensive, restaurants (like the Ritz-Carlton) if that's more what you're after.

Primanti Brothers near the corner of Sunrise Blvd. and A1A is open 24 hours if you need a slice of pizza at 3:30am.

Seasons 52, PF Changeroo, Capital Grille, Cooper's Hawk, in the Galleria Mall on Sunrise.
 
Takato is one of our favorite restaurants and it is in your hotel. Also, Sea, Sand and Surf has good food and outdoor dining next door at the Hilton.
Two blocks down at the W, is El Vez (Mexican) and Steak 954.
Beach Place has a Hooters with great views ;)
Also, off beach is Canyon which has interesting food and Prickly Pear Margaritas.
 
