ft lauderdale restaurants

Hey guys,
excited to be flying down friday for the steeler game on sunday night. looking for favorite restaurants in ft lauderdale. i'm staying at the conrad hotel which i believe is near sunrise blvd. any thoughts or ideas would be greatly appreciated. thanks and let's get a win sunday
excited to be flying down friday for the steeler game on sunday night. looking for favorite restaurants in ft lauderdale. i'm staying at the conrad hotel which i believe is near sunrise blvd. any thoughts or ideas would be greatly appreciated. thanks and let's get a win sunday