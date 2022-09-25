FuboTV Feature that I didn't know about

FinfanInBuffalo
Mods, while not a Miami Dolphins specific topic, I wanted to share this with my Dolphins family. FuboTV has the ability to record games by team. I selected to record all Miami Dolphins games. What I did not know is that it records the games even if they are not on locally. I am in Northern VA. The Patriots game was not on in my area. It still got recorded.
If anyone is considering FuboTV, this might interest them.
