 FuboTV Feature that I didn't know about | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

FuboTV Feature that I didn't know about

FinfanInBuffalo

FinfanInBuffalo

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Apr 29, 2003
Messages
16,052
Reaction score
5,841
Location
Northern VA
Mods, while not a Miami Dolphins specific topic, I wanted to share this with my Dolphins family. FuboTV has the ability to record games by team. I selected to record all Miami Dolphins games. What I did not know is that it records the games even if they are not on locally. I am in Northern VA. The Patriots game was not on in my area. It still got recorded.

If anyone is considering FuboTV, this might interest them.
 
Shula Fan

Shula Fan

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Jun 4, 2003
Messages
4,524
Reaction score
2,321
Age
59
Location
Oviedo Florida
Super huge. I’m still trying to stream it here in Orlando. Don’t really know how to do that. Last year, someone sent me a link and instructions and it worked.
I lost it now. 🥹
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom