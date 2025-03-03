Full Offseason Mock 1.0

NoblePhin
Just a starting point as I get anxious for what's to come in the next two months. Here's what I got so far:
Free Agent Signings:
Jason Pinnock, S
Tommy Tremble, TE
Jarran Reed, DT
Tre'Davious White, DB
Taylor Heinicke, QB
Noah Brown, WR
Isaiah Wynn, OL
Joe Noteboom, OL
Calaias Campbell, DT
Tyrel Dodson, LB
Draft:
QB: Tua, Heinicke
RB: Achane, Wright, Jackson
FB: Ingold
TE: Smith, Tremble, Hill
WR: Hill, Waddle, Harris, Washington, Brown, Taj Washington
OL: Paul, Jackson, Brewer, Wynn, Wilson, Rivers, Noteboom, Meyer, Hayes
DT: Seiler, Reed, Campbell, West, Biggers
Edge: Chubb, Phillips, Robinson, Ogbah, Kamara, Goode
LB: Brooks, Dodson, Stutsman, Tindall
DB: Ramsey, White, Smith, Kohou, Riley, Duck, Isaiah Johnson
S: Starks, Pinnock, McMorris, Wohler, Maitre
K: Sanders
P: Bailey
LS: Ferguson
Some thoughts:
Get a capable gunslinger to back up Tua
Jackson is a big power back with great speed
Pinnock and Starks is a formidable safety duo
Get a true X receiver to push Waddle to slot potentially, also get another big wr in Brown in FA
Tremble becomes the move TE that is an elite blocker, Hill might actually be better on the line.
mix of affordable vets and mid round draft picks on the OL to have a competition in TC for starters
DT's are being rotated so we get some run stuffers with upside, and rotate them with proven vets
Get a solid #2 corner in White, love Quincy Riley as a ballhawking specialist. Cam Smith needs to show out this year
Dodson and Brooks was a solid pairing, adding Stutsman will bolster that room as a blitzer and high IQ player
