 Full Offseason Mock 1.0 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Full Offseason Mock 1.0

Just a starting point as I get anxious for what's to come in the next two months. Here's what I got so far:


Free Agent Signings:

Jason Pinnock, S
Tommy Tremble, TE
Jarran Reed, DT
Tre'Davious White, DB
Taylor Heinicke, QB
Noah Brown, WR
Isaiah Wynn, OL
Joe Noteboom, OL
Calaias Campbell, DT
Tyrel Dodson, LB

Draft:
  • Malaki Starks (S, Georgia)
  • Tre Harris (WR, Ole Miss)
  • Jared Wilson (OG, Georgia)
  • Danny Stutsman (LB, Oklahoma)
  • Jalen Rivers (OG, Miami)
  • CJ West (DT, Bowling Green)
  • Quincy Riley (DB, Louisville)
  • Ja’Quinden Jackson (RB, Utah)
  • Zeek Biggers (DT, Georgia Tech)
  • Hunter Wohler (S, Wisconsin)
Roster:

QB: Tua, Heinicke
RB: Achane, Wright, Jackson
FB: Ingold
TE: Smith, Tremble, Hill
WR: Hill, Waddle, Harris, Washington, Brown, Taj Washington
OL: Paul, Jackson, Brewer, Wynn, Wilson, Rivers, Noteboom, Meyer, Hayes

DT: Seiler, Reed, Campbell, West, Biggers
Edge: Chubb, Phillips, Robinson, Ogbah, Kamara, Goode
LB: Brooks, Dodson, Stutsman, Tindall
DB: Ramsey, White, Smith, Kohou, Riley, Duck, Isaiah Johnson
S: Starks, Pinnock, McMorris, Wohler, Maitre
K: Sanders
P: Bailey
LS: Ferguson


Some thoughts:

Get a capable gunslinger to back up Tua
Jackson is a big power back with great speed
Pinnock and Starks is a formidable safety duo
Get a true X receiver to push Waddle to slot potentially, also get another big wr in Brown in FA
Tremble becomes the move TE that is an elite blocker, Hill might actually be better on the line.
mix of affordable vets and mid round draft picks on the OL to have a competition in TC for starters
DT's are being rotated so we get some run stuffers with upside, and rotate them with proven vets
Get a solid #2 corner in White, love Quincy Riley as a ballhawking specialist. Cam Smith needs to show out this year
Dodson and Brooks was a solid pairing, adding Stutsman will bolster that room as a blitzer and high IQ player
 
Last edited:
I don't think we could be further apart on how to rebuild this roster 😆

Nice read tho.
 
I am going very far away from my OL/DL early in this mock offseason I will admit. This won't be my final one so please bear with.
 
QB: Zach Wilson or Jameis Winston

RB : Martinez or Skattebo

TE : A cheap FA that can block and draft one late to fill the group

Tackles : Spend a 4th on KU Logan Brown

Gaurd - Sign Fries, Zeitler, Becton or Sherrif - Draft Banks or Membau at #13 and another one in round 5-7

DT - best one on the board in the 2nd round

Safties - use a 3rd to get one and sign another one

DB take 2 during the draft, one in the 3rd and one late

DE - Beg Campbell to come back

We do that and we have a chance to win a playoff game next year.
 
Yeah sorry but this is not good.

Grier we know it’s you, cut the **** and address the oline. Stop trying to convince us this is the right way to build the team.
 
