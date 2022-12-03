 Fun but meaningless team categorization | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fun but meaningless team categorization

This is a fun but meaningless way to categorizes teams based upon the theoretical maximum number of wins possible. The idea is if you win the number of games stated, then most years you should achieve the stated goal such as win the division. Here are the categories:

Top Seed Caliber Team: 14 wins possible
Division Win Caliber Team: 13 wins possible
Playoff Caliber Team: 11 wins possible

As of Friday morning, here are the categories for the AFC

Top Seed Caliber (3): Bills, Chiefs, Dolphins
Division Caliber (7): Bengals, Bills, Chiefs, Dolphins, Jets, Ravens, Titans
Playoff Caliber (9): Bengals, Bills, Chargers, Chiefs, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots, Ravens, Titans
 
