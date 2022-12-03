Fun but meaningless team categorization

This is a fun but meaningless way to categorizes teams based upon the theoretical maximum number of wins possible. The idea is if you win the number of games stated, then most years you should achieve the stated goal such as win the division. Here are the categories:



Top Seed Caliber Team: 14 wins possible

Division Win Caliber Team: 13 wins possible

Playoff Caliber Team: 11 wins possible



As of Friday morning, here are the categories for the AFC



Top Seed Caliber (3): Bills, Chiefs, Dolphins

Division Caliber (7): Bengals, Bills, Chiefs, Dolphins, Jets, Ravens, Titans

Playoff Caliber (9): Bengals, Bills, Chargers, Chiefs, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots, Ravens, Titans