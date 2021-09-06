Fun exercise: Rank our 17 games, hardest to easiest. What U got?

Trifecta Nation
2021 Miami Dolphins Games Toughest To Easiest
1 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 at Buffalo Bills
3 Baltimore Ravens
4 Buffalo Bills
5 at New England Patriots
6 at Tennessee Titans
7 New England Patriots
8 Indianapolis Colts
9 at New Orleans Saints
10 Carolina Panthers
11 at Las Vegas Raiders
12 New York Giants
13 Atlanta Falcons
14 Jacksonville Jaguars (London)
15 at New York Jets
16 New York Jets
17 Houston Texans
