Fun exercise: Rank our 17 games, hardest to easiest. What U got?

2021 Miami Dolphins Games Toughest To Easiest



1 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2 at Buffalo Bills

3 Baltimore Ravens

4 Buffalo Bills

5 at New England Patriots

6 at Tennessee Titans

7 New England Patriots

8 Indianapolis Colts

9 at New Orleans Saints

10 Carolina Panthers

11 at Las Vegas Raiders

12 New York Giants

13 Atlanta Falcons

14 Jacksonville Jaguars (London)

15 at New York Jets

16 New York Jets

17 Houston Texans