Fun fact for those still optimistic (or at least still on the fence) about Tua

I think the instinct will be to cite the drop-off of many of Tua's competitors.



Aaron Rodgers didn't play at all. Burrow played about half the year. Watson hasn't found his former glory for whatever reason. Herbert's team completely imploded and his 2nd biggest weapon (Mike Williams) is constantly hurt. He was at 4,739 last year and 5,000 the year prior. KC had an obvious down year in terms offensive production. Mahomes was at 5,250 last year despite the loss of Tyreek.



Many will look back and find that Tua's accomplishment would've only been good enough for 6th a couple years ago. Many might think about how we've seen 3 QBs eclipse 5,000 yards in the last couple seasons: Brady, Herbert and Mahomes.



I understand that to many, this will feel like a hollow victory -- "winning" the title at 4,624 -- but the reality is that it's a good accomplishment and Tua legitimately won it by staying healthy and he deserves credit for that. Just as many guys got to 4k yards this year as in years prior. Yardage totals were just a bit lower this year. Yes, it took Tua having better weapons but many of those other QB had better weapons when they had their best seasons.



The weapons around Mahomes were bad this year. Herbert hasn't really had an outstanding year since Mike Williams stopped playing 2 years ago. And Allen is making a host of JAGs look serviceable in Buffalo.



Personally, I find this title kind of disappointing because for much of the year not only was Tyreek on pace for 2k but Tua was on pace for 5k. And having seen Brady, Herbert and Mahomes all get there in recent years, I think that would've been a great stat to point to. Having Tyreek end well short of his 2k goal at 1,799 and having seen Tua stall out at 4,624 is definitely disappointing.



But I'll take the win.