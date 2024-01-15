Fun fact for those still optimistic (or at least still on the fence) about Tua

Of the past 20 NFL passing yardage leaders, only 4 have not eventually won a Superbowl and only 3 will not be in the Hall of Fame. Here’s to hoping those trends continue With Tua.
Additionally, at 25 years old, Tua is the second youngest player in the past 20 years to lead the league in passing.
I am optimistic he continues to improve as he has the past 4 years. This year he got over the hump of staying healthy an entire season. Hopefully next year he gets over the hump of playing better against playoff caliber teams.
For those who have given up on him, I get it. You do you. No need to **** on this thread.
