Fun fact for those still optimistic (or at least still on the fence) about Tua

Of the past 20 NFL passing yardage leaders, only 4 have not eventually won a Superbowl and only 3 will not be in the Hall of Fame. Here’s to hoping those trends continue With Tua.

Additionally, at 25 years old, Tua is the second youngest player in the past 20 years to lead the league in passing.

I am optimistic he continues to improve as he has the past 4 years. This year he got over the hump of staying healthy an entire season. Hopefully next year he gets over the hump of playing better against playoff caliber teams.

For those who have given up on him, I get it. You do you. No need to **** on this thread.
 
To his credit, Tua has worked on and markedly improve things every off season.

I’d like to see the Dolphins work on moving the pocket again some plays. Tua used to roll out to his left sometimes and hit a crossing route by the sidelines.

Everything since the concussions has been straight back. It’s just another thing defenses don’t have to contend and game plan for. LBs sit down in the middle and DBs don’t worry about guarding the intermediate sideline.
 
I think you're dead right here. Concussion concerns changed the way we asked him to play and it likely affected his psyche. He's got to get more mobile...
 
I think the instinct will be to cite the drop-off of many of Tua's competitors.

Aaron Rodgers didn't play at all. Burrow played about half the year. Watson hasn't found his former glory for whatever reason. Herbert's team completely imploded and his 2nd biggest weapon (Mike Williams) is constantly hurt. He was at 4,739 last year and 5,000 the year prior. KC had an obvious down year in terms offensive production. Mahomes was at 5,250 last year despite the loss of Tyreek.

Many will look back and find that Tua's accomplishment would've only been good enough for 6th a couple years ago. Many might think about how we've seen 3 QBs eclipse 5,000 yards in the last couple seasons: Brady, Herbert and Mahomes.

I understand that to many, this will feel like a hollow victory -- "winning" the title at 4,624 -- but the reality is that it's a good accomplishment and Tua legitimately won it by staying healthy and he deserves credit for that. Just as many guys got to 4k yards this year as in years prior. Yardage totals were just a bit lower this year. Yes, it took Tua having better weapons but many of those other QB had better weapons when they had their best seasons.

The weapons around Mahomes were bad this year. Herbert hasn't really had an outstanding year since Mike Williams stopped playing 2 years ago. And Allen is making a host of JAGs look serviceable in Buffalo.

Personally, I find this title kind of disappointing because for much of the year not only was Tyreek on pace for 2k but Tua was on pace for 5k. And having seen Brady, Herbert and Mahomes all get there in recent years, I think that would've been a great stat to point to. Having Tyreek end well short of his 2k goal at 1,799 and having seen Tua stall out at 4,624 is definitely disappointing.

But I'll take the win.
 
Passing yardage stats aren’t really all that impressive. They just aren’t. I thought Tua would be 3 or 4:1 in TD to INT ratio this year. It was looking good for awhile but then it wound up being “not good enough”.
 
Would it be fair to say concussion concerns affected the way our offense was designed and the plays being called?

Didn't Tua get the ball out faster than most QBs?

How did our OL that included the most different starting lineups in the league this year manage to play reasonably well?
 
Win one on the road when it matters in December or January. Those are the only stats that people care about.
 
So we have to pretend to care all next season in the hopes he can finally play a game without putting his tail between his legs vs a formidable opponent?

Next someones gonna feed me obscure stats from the 70s on why he can be the next terry bradshaw.
 
