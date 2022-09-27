 Fun Fins/Pats Fan Story | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fun Fins/Pats Fan Story

dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
15,713
Reaction score
30,706
Location
New Jersey
So I'm out treating myself to a Dolphins Victory Lunch, late this morning. I'm on my way into the Pizza Place I frequent to get a take out order.

I'm wearing my Aqua Dolphins shirt and as I approach the store, I see this guy looking at me, kinda like hanging type demeanor. I figured he was gonna hit me up for a few bucks or something.

But instead he starts talking Patriots/Dolphins smack. Now to be honest, I'm always skeptical of any stranger that approaches, but on this case this young man was a bit off. So we're talking football and he starts with the Mac Jones shit.

I Start thumbs downing this kid about Jones. And then he starts about how great the Patriots are. I'm trying to hold back my laughter and just played along till he starts ragging on Tua.

I tell the kid I'm Tua's Father!!! Lmaooooo!!! And the SOB actually believed me. I haven't laughed like that in years. I had the entire Pizza Store in stitches. What a fun start to an already fun weekend.
 
Last edited:
NY8123

NY8123

The Fixer
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 29, 2008
Messages
32,982
Reaction score
45,979
Location
out in the Ding Weeds
dolfan91 said:
So I'm out treating myself to a Dolphins Victory Lunch, late this morning. I'm on my way into the Pizza Place I frequent to get a take out order.

I'm wearing my Aqua Dolphins shirt and as I approach the store, I see this guy looking at me, kinda like hanging type demeanor. I figured he was gonna hit me up for a few bucks or something.

But instead he starts talking Patriots/Dolphins smack. Now to be honest, I'm always skeptical of any stranger that approaches, but on this case this young man was a bit off. So we're talking football and he starts with the Mac Jones shit.

I Start thumbs downing this kid about Jones. And then he starts about how great the Patriots are. I'm trying to hold back my laughter and just played along till he starts ragging on Tua.

I tell the kid I'm Tua's Father!!! Lmaooooo!!! And the SOb actually believed me. I haven't laughed like that in years. I had the entire Pizza Store in stitches. What a fun start to an already fun weekend.
Click to expand...
I would told him to "go **** himself with Tom Brady's leg brace". 🤣
 
utahphinsfan

utahphinsfan

Cromulent not craptacular
Club Member
Joined
Jan 21, 2005
Messages
13,867
Reaction score
8,790
Location
Planet Zero
dolfan91 said:
So I'm out treating myself to a Dolphins Victory Lunch, late this morning. I'm on my way into the Pizza Place I frequent to get a take out order.

I'm wearing my Aqua Dolphins shirt and as I approach the store, I see this guy looking at me, kinda like hanging type demeanor. I figured he was gonna hit me up for a few bucks or something.

But instead he starts talking Patriots/Dolphins smack. Now to be honest, I'm always skeptical of any stranger that approaches, but on this case this young man was a bit off. So we're talking football and he starts with the Mac Jones shit.

I Start thumbs downing this kid about Jones. And then he starts about how great the Patriots are. I'm trying to hold back my laughter and just played along till he starts ragging on Tua.

I tell the kid I'm Tua's Father!!! Lmaooooo!!! And the SOB actually believed me. I haven't laughed like that in years. I had the entire Pizza Store in stitches. What a fun start to an already fun weekend.
Click to expand...

Sounds like the pats fan needed change... just not the monetary kind.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom