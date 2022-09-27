Fun Fins/Pats Fan Story

So I'm out treating myself to a Dolphins Victory Lunch, late this morning. I'm on my way into the Pizza Place I frequent to get a take out order.



I'm wearing my Aqua Dolphins shirt and as I approach the store, I see this guy looking at me, kinda like hanging type demeanor. I figured he was gonna hit me up for a few bucks or something.



But instead he starts talking Patriots/Dolphins smack. Now to be honest, I'm always skeptical of any stranger that approaches, but on this case this young man was a bit off. So we're talking football and he starts with the Mac Jones shit.



I Start thumbs downing this kid about Jones. And then he starts about how great the Patriots are. I'm trying to hold back my laughter and just played along till he starts ragging on Tua.



I tell the kid I'm Tua's Father!!! Lmaooooo!!! And the SOB actually believed me. I haven't laughed like that in years. I had the entire Pizza Store in stitches. What a fun start to an already fun weekend.