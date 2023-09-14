 Fun with a Boston sports poll | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fun with a Boston sports poll

From the guy who brought you “Let’s swarm Gang Green and raise Gase’s approval rating:”

Arbella Early Edition – NBC Sports Boston

Scroll to the bottom and pick Tua over Jones.

There appears to be no limit to how many times one can vote.
 
I just put 4 Tua votes in. One from Chrome, one from Edge Browser, one from personal phone and one from work phone
 
If you use an incognito window, you can keep voting indefinitely. You just have to close the window and re-open it.
 
