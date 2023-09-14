Fun with a Boston sports poll

The Goat
From the guy who brought you “Let’s swarm Gang Green and raise Gase’s approval rating:”
Scroll to the bottom and pick Tua over Jones.
There appears to be no limit to how many times one can vote.
Arbella Early Edition – NBC Sports Boston
Trenni Casey gives her hot takes and opinion, offering an unfiltered look at the sports discussions of the day with the best voices in Boston sports.
www.nbcsportsboston.com
