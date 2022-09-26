Fun with Stats!

On the season, Tua leads the NFL (tied with Hurts) with five completions of more than 40 yards. He is second to Hurts with 16 completions of 20 or more yards. Hurts has 17. Tua is second is passer rating at 117.8, trailing only Lamar Jackson. That is the old-school rating system. Waiting on ESPN to update their's, which I think is a better evaluation.



Miami had 20 quarterback pressures, 10 quarterback hits, four sacks and a 29.9 pressure percentage rate against the Bills. Defense definitely got after it.