Fun with Stats!

On the season, Tua leads the NFL (tied with Hurts) with five completions of more than 40 yards. He is second to Hurts with 16 completions of 20 or more yards. Hurts has 17. Tua is second is passer rating at 117.8, trailing only Lamar Jackson. That is the old-school rating system. Waiting on ESPN to update their's, which I think is a better evaluation.

Miami had 20 quarterback pressures, 10 quarterback hits, four sacks and a 29.9 pressure percentage rate against the Bills. Defense definitely got after it.
 
Last edited:
Some more stats. If you were just to look at them without seeing the game you would say that team lost.

Amazing win given the stats.

Time of possession 40:40 vs 19:20
First downs 31 vs 15
Total yards 497 vs 212
Offensive plays 90 vs 39
Punts 1 vs 5.


I’m loving this team. They just find a way to win and sometimes that’s all you need.
 
Buffalo probably should have won this game. I'm sure Bills fans feel that way. But sometimes it's the timing of when you make plays, and in that regard Miami came up big today. The four sacks, the strip of Allen for the fumble recovery, the goal-line stand, and Holland's pass defense late that likely sets up a FG if it were completed.
 
Agreed. I’m all in this season.
 
