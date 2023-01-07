 Fund Raiser time....Dolphins vs Jets | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fund Raiser time....Dolphins vs Jets

Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Okay I was thinking about this, but brother @ANUFan and @dolphintodd gave me the idea. This is fund raiser thread is you pick the team that you think is going to win. If you lose then your pledge will go to help support the site.
I pick Miami, they win. I don't have to donate, but I enjoyed the game so much I still donate. However if they lose then I donate my pledge to the site. I am in regardless. Semper Fi.

I pick Miami for the win. My pledge of $25.00.





Well I will donate $25 if we win but if we lose that $25 is going to go for the liquor I will have to buy to wash this sorry season away.
 
