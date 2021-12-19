Funny things said at JESts forum

What in the world is Wilson doing. Such a low iq QB Click to expand...

Oh shut up Miami you suck and everyone knows it#653Today at 3:56 PM94Abraham said: ↑And dumbass Salah punts knowing how his defense hasn’t stopped Miami all 2nd half.At this point, Tua throwing a pick-6 is the Jets best chance to score.#673Today at 4:03 PMSavatage said: ↑They ran it down our throats and we gagged big time.This Jets defense has a deep throat.#674Today at 4:03 PManother loss... Jets 24, Miami 31Please continue in the Jets forum#717Today at 4:11 PMPtflea2 said: ↑Hard to believe Jets haven't won at Miami since The Geno Smith Bowl in 2014.......There was a time when the Dolphins couldn't beat the Jets. Joe Robbie Stadium was Jets South. The Jets were pretty mediocre at the time, too.I find myself yearning for mediocrity at this point.#82Today at 4:29 PMNYJetsO12 said: ↑I like our chances hereActually, after 5 wins Miami is long overdue for a dumb loss...might as well be the JetsIi used to be no matter what our records were the dolphins and jets were going to be unpredictable. Not so much anymore thoughNot much activity there since their team is a hot dumpster right now but I'll take their silent tears and make some nice tea with it lol.