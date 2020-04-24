Future Regret

Now that we've watched and analyzed a couple days of the draft, I hope seeing the talent available picking first in every round, is why winning meaningless games will be something years from now we will look back on as another organizational failure. Possibly the biggest in franchise history.



I love Tua. But Burrow is greater than an injury prone Tua. Higgins, Swift, Gross-Matos gone before us in the second. Third round - why go into it.



I've been an extreme Dolphin Fan since since '83. No I have never seen them win a Super Bowl in my lifetime. Yet I am a fan. I despise watching them lose a game, BUT last year they should have tanked! Lose every game by 30 points - I didn't care, it was a once in a lifetime decision to put us in a position to finally get the players we need...They didn't.