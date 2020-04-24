Future Regret

Now that we've watched and analyzed a couple days of the draft, I hope seeing the talent available picking first in every round, is why winning meaningless games will be something years from now we will look back on as another organizational failure. Possibly the biggest in franchise history.

I love Tua. But Burrow is greater than an injury prone Tua. Higgins, Swift, Gross-Matos gone before us in the second. Third round - why go into it.

I've been an extreme Dolphin Fan since since '83. No I have never seen them win a Super Bowl in my lifetime. Yet I am a fan. I despise watching them lose a game, BUT last year they should have tanked! Lose every game by 30 points - I didn't care, it was a once in a lifetime decision to put us in a position to finally get the players we need...They didn't.
 
We won 5 games because we were the better coached team that particular week. Despite that, you wanted professional athletes and coaches playing for their jobs to intentionally lose 3-4 of said games? You would have faith in a coaching staff and FO that knew they could win a game and intentionally lost for a draft pick? The reason Cincinnati got Burrow is because their organization is a dumpster fire starting at the top with their owner. They will waste Burrow’s career away being the 2nd to 3rd best team in the AFC North.
 
So you seen the big board, and know for sure they where going to pick these exact players. If you didn’t you don’t know jack **** about who they would of picked.
 
Another thread that's been beaten too death.

Would love for you to walk into the Fins locker room every week and tell those players and coaches to lose so YOU can have a happy draft.
 
None of your post had anything to do with the draft.

Gotta say overall I think there are fewer Debbie Downers than usual. Must be a good sign.
 
We knew when we started Fitz we were gonna win 5 games. That's what he does. We still got a potential superstar we he all hoped for. The best news, is that I believe our coach is legit and those wins helped build some confidence in him and for him within the franchise. So far this draft is a B to B- for me but let's cross our fingers that there is even a season
 
