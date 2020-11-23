GAILEY OFFENSE!!!!! Thoughts???

BillsFanInPeace

It is like is always has been. About 4 weeks and needs a change at QB because league catches up to it. Been watching it ever since he was at Buffalo with Fitz.

nothing has changed with it.
 
DolfanISS

Oh it’s all his fault 100%. I can’t blame the players for any of this. Gailey is the culprit of all the horrors on offense.

There is NOTHING more predictable the blaming the coordinator when a young QB struggles. It’s been happening on Finheaven since I’ve been here in 2002. I honestly can’t even take it seriously even if it is the coordinator. It’s literally happened with every other young QB we’ve had. Always the coordinator, always! BS, players have to execute what is called period.
 
Well give it my phone number, because I could always use a .....#cough. I mean it has been decent at best. I think the playbook sort of shrinks with Tua in the game...not a fan of that.
 
Jerrysanders

Complete trash, That's on Flores for hiring a retired senior citizen. We can't produce any big plays, last year we were one of the better teams at producing 20 and 40 yard plays.
 
Rick Cartman

Sometimes i think the offense looks innovative and sometimes it looks flat. Today the offense seemed to lack rhythm and i don't know if that was Gailey's play calling or Tua just having growing pains.
 
Put it this way, I wish Chad O’Shea was still the OC. If his offense was too complicated for the players, he must have been doing something right. I don’t want predictability from an OC.
 
BillsFanInPeace said:
It is like is always has been. About 4 weeks and needs a change at QB because league catches up to it. Been watching it ever since he was at Buffalo with Fitz.

nothing has changed with it.
What exactly has there been to catch up to??? Weve been close to dead last in the league in yards all year long. The points are mostly from the defense getting takeaways and special teams. Gailey doesn’t have much to work with but he still calls a very conservative game mostly consisting of dink and dunk offensive drives. We’ve seen that with Gase and Philbin and can tell you exactly how that’ll pan out. He was a poor hire and we should’ve stuck with O’Shae or chose someone who had a chance to call a modern offense.
 
Gailey better be gone at the end of the year.
Flores should have never hired him in the first place. He needs to find another young creative OC like he had with O’Shea.
 
BillsFanInPeace

AZStryker said:
What exactly has there been to catch up to??? Weve been close to dead last in the league in yards all year long. The points are mostly from the defense getting takeaways and special teams. Gailey doesn’t have much to work with but he still calls a very conservative game mostly consisting of dink and dunk offensive drives. We’ve seen that with Gase and Philbin and can tell you exactly how that’ll pan out. He was a poor hire and we should’ve stuck with O’Shae or chose someone who had a chance to call a modern offense.
The Dink and Dunk offense is what he is. With the occasional shot. Schemes WRs open, but eventually DCs say ok we squat that. Now what. The offense hasn’t changed ONE bit since Buffalo. I even see the same schemes.
 
