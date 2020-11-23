GAILEY OFFENSE!!!!! Thoughts???

BillsFanInPeace said: It is like is always has been. About 4 weeks and needs a change at QB because league catches up to it. Been watching it ever since he was at Buffalo with Fitz.



nothing has changed with it.

What exactly has there been to catch up to??? Weve been close to dead last in the league in yards all year long. The points are mostly from the defense getting takeaways and special teams. Gailey doesn’t have much to work with but he still calls a very conservative game mostly consisting of dink and dunk offensive drives. We’ve seen that with Gase and Philbin and can tell you exactly how that’ll pan out. He was a poor hire and we should’ve stuck with O’Shae or chose someone who had a chance to call a modern offense.