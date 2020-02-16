Gaileys Offensive Scheme(run game) Is It A ZBS?

Been trying to read up on Gailey and his more recent philosophy on offense.

I remembered him as OC with Pitt and Mia being a power based run offense.

However it seems in his last job in NYJ he was more spread offense and ZBS, can anyone give greater information.

Also what type OL would they be looking at?
 
