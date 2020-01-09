Gailey’s QB pick

I can sure be proven wrong, but I am not at all sure we are best served by Tua at 5.
If we do not go that route, I wonder if Gailey has a preference?
Herbert, Love, Fromm, Hurts, Easen, other?
 
I’m fine with any of them later in the draft except for Fromm. Fromm is a waste of a pick.
 
I don't think Gailey gets much of a voice in the decision. Having said that, I believe he was brought in because his Westcoast-style offense is qb friendly and relatively easy to learn. Therefore, any of them should work fine in his system.
 
West coast?

I don't recall Gailey ever running a true WC style offense. Even if he did, that offense is dependent upon a fairly cerebral QB.
 
While I'm developing a less emotional response to the Gailey hire, I'm taking a wait and see approach to his future beyond this year. This feels like a Fitzpatrick in 2020 reinforcement hire with benefits of added emphasis on run game and streamlined learning. Ultimately Tua if drafted he most likely will be clipboard/sideline for the duration of next season. While his development matters under Gailey, I'm not convinced he's going to be the guy calling plays when Tua hits the field in 2021. So I'm not sure how much weight Gaileys preference holds picking a Franchise QB. But who knows? I sure dont.
 

My guess is that before Chan was hired, he and Flores had a long conversation about which of the QBs that both liked...

And that they were in agreement...
 
IF he has input, I'd wager he'd look for someone like Troy Aikman. His most notable success was as HC with the Cowboys with Aikman at the helm.

I dont think he drafted any notable QBs as a HC.

He also worked with Fitzpatrick while they were with the Jets.
 
If they're implementing the spread offense with down the field shots littered throughout the best qb to take is........

Tua.

His offense fits what Tua did at bama to a T. Now of course all these kids could play a 4 wide spread with zone read and commitment to the running game, but in terms of fit? Tua fits it perfectly.
 
Gailey WILL have input on any QB. Ignoring his insight would be a sign of an inept organization. How much influence he will have is a legitimate debate.
I still think Miami will give priority to mental quickness and committment to the craft. Anyone pretending Miami will go by physical talent may be surprised by the pick, which ever round he's taken
 
Tua is the best deep, intermediate, and short pass thrower in the draft.
 
