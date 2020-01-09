Gailey’s QB pick

I agree.We do not let our current OC dictate what QB we take. We take the best QB available and tell our current OC to work with it.
West coast?I don't think Gailey gets much of a voice in the decision. Having said that, I believe he was brought in because his Westcoast-style offense is qb friendly and relatively easy to learn. Therefore, any of them should work fine in his system.
Been coaching since the 70's ..so yea!!..he has a long history.does anyone know what kind of QB's Gailey usually goes for, or likes? Does he have a history
IF he has input, I'd wager he'd look for someone like Troy Aikman. His most notable success was as HC with the Cowboys with Aikman at the helm.does anyone know what kind of QB's Gailey usually goes for, or likes? Does he have a history
Gailey WILL have input on any QB. Ignoring his insight would be a sign of an inept organization. How much influence he will have is a legitimate debate.I can sure be proven wrong, but I am not at all sure we are best served by Tua at 5.
If we do not go that route, I wonder if Gailey has a preference?
Herbert, Love, Fromm, Hurts, Easen, other?
Tua is the best deep, intermediate, and short pass thrower in the draft.If they're implementing the spread offense with down the field shots littered throughout the best qb to take is........
Tua.
His offense fits what Tua did at bama to a T. Now of course all these kids could play a 4 wide spread with zone read and commitment to the running game, but in terms of fit? Tua fits it perfectly.