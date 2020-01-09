Gailey’s QB pick

While I'm developing a less emotional response to the Gailey hire, I'm taking a wait and see approach to his future beyond this year. This feels like a Fitzpatrick in 2020 reinforcement hire with benefits of added emphasis on run game and streamlined learning. Ultimately Tua if drafted he most likely will be clipboard/sideline for the duration of next season. While his development matters under Gailey, I'm not convinced he's going to be the guy calling plays when Tua hits the field in 2021. So I'm not sure how much weight Gaileys preference holds picking a Franchise QB. But who knows? I sure dont.