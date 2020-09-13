Game 1: The Good and the Bad

DZimmer000
The Good:
Rookie O linemen played decent today
Parker looked good before the hammy flare up
I thought our DB’s were decent today
The Bad:
Fitzpatrick was horrible. What a bad day.
Our DL and LB’s had a bad day in general
Our WR’s couldn’t get space
The OL could not open holes for the RB’s
Cam Newton is still a punk
The refs....As usual in NE
Special teams were average
We were badly out coached. I was not impressed at all
Grades:
QB: D - : Wow. I didn’t expect 3 pick and some stupid decisions from Fitz. But that’s what we got. Probably should have been an F.
RB’s: C : not that bad of a game Myles Gaskin was good. Brieda was under used. What happened to throwing to your backs?
OL: C - : I actually thought the rookies looked good for their first game. That’s the only reason they didn’t get a D.
WR’s: D : Parker looked good before the hammy flare up. Williams looked like I expected he would coming off the knee. Not sure Grant is long for this team. Nothing special to see here. Not a lot of separation today either.
DL: D - : No Pass rush. Can’t stop the run. The only reason they didn’t get an F is because they got 2 sacks
LB’s: D : a day late and a dollar short for much of the day. Baker had a few decent plays. 2 stupid penalties though. Did Kyle Van Noy play today? Not a good day.
DB’s C : Not bad most of the day. A few small lapses. They’re gonna need a pass rush to help them out.
ST’s: C - : Grants horrible return got them the minus. Otherwise, average.
Coaching: D - : Flores had no answers on D for The RPO. No halftime adjustments. If your receivers can’t get space....Maybe move them pre snap? Maybe? Totally not impressed.
A bad start. My guess is Fitz has 2 maybe 3 more games to improve or we will see Tua.
