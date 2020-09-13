Game 1: The Good and the Bad

The Good:
Rookie O linemen played decent today
Parker looked good before the hammy flare up
I thought our DB’s were decent today

The Bad:
Fitzpatrick was horrible. What a bad day.
Our DL and LB’s had a bad day in general
Our WR’s couldn’t get space
The OL could not open holes for the RB’s
Cam Newton is still a punk
The refs....As usual in NE
Special teams were average
We were badly out coached. I was not impressed at all


Grades:
QB: D - : Wow. I didn’t expect 3 pick and some stupid decisions from Fitz. But that’s what we got. Probably should have been an F.

RB’s: C : not that bad of a game Myles Gaskin was good. Brieda was under used. What happened to throwing to your backs?

OL: C - : I actually thought the rookies looked good for their first game. That’s the only reason they didn’t get a D.

WR’s: D : Parker looked good before the hammy flare up. Williams looked like I expected he would coming off the knee. Not sure Grant is long for this team. Nothing special to see here. Not a lot of separation today either.


DL: D - : No Pass rush. Can’t stop the run. The only reason they didn’t get an F is because they got 2 sacks

LB’s: D : a day late and a dollar short for much of the day. Baker had a few decent plays. 2 stupid penalties though. Did Kyle Van Noy play today? Not a good day.

DB’s C : Not bad most of the day. A few small lapses. They’re gonna need a pass rush to help them out.

ST’s: C - : Grants horrible return got them the minus. Otherwise, average.

Coaching: D - : Flores had no answers on D for The RPO. No halftime adjustments. If your receivers can’t get space....Maybe move them pre snap? Maybe? Totally not impressed.

A bad start. My guess is Fitz has 2 maybe 3 more games to improve or we will see Tua.
 
Defense will improve with more actual game time. We had trouble stuffing the run today but coaches will work on it. The surprise positive was Myles Gaskin making some good plays. He's improved and maybe with further confidence he can get even better. Also thought that all the new guys on the O-line did OK. 4 of the 5 are new to Miami and they will get better.
 
