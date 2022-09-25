Game Balls For My Finheaven Family since 2000

Michael Morris
Active Roster
- Joined
- Sep 18, 2017
- Messages
- 178
- Reaction score
- 230
- Age
- 52
- Location
- Charlotte, NC
Ive been on this website long before social media. I remember the Fiedler and a great defense days and cant get over the hump. I remember the how high we drafting times when our season is over halfway through the season. Players, coaches, front office come and go and forget about the pain of repeated losing but its our fans that still year after year that still keep believing. Love you finheaven family