 Game Day eats | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Game Day eats

BONG SHULA

BONG SHULA

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2007
Messages
4,380
Reaction score
11,081
Location
Ottawa, Canada
Who’s cooking what for week 1? I know we’ve got some good cooks on the forum.

I’ve got a pork shoulder slow cooking right now. Pulled pork nachos for lunch, then pulled pork sandwiches for dinner. Stocked up on beer and got a can of bulldog.

What you brothers cooking?
 
BONG SHULA said:
Who’s cooking what for week 1? I know we’ve got some good cooks on the forum.

I’ve got a pork shoulder slow cooking right now. Pulled pork nachos for lunch, then pulled pork sandwiches for dinner. Stocked up on beer and got a can of bulldog.

What you brothers cooking?
Click to expand...
I was going to make my crockpot breakfast casserole last night, but I forgot. Nothing special today. Going to spice up some breakfast sausage and throw some patties into the air fryer with some frozen hash brown patties and eat them with a couple eggs.

I've got a package of costco wings ready to make for Thursday night's game though.
 
Joe Dolfan said:
I was going to make my crockpot breakfast casserole last night, but I forgot. Nothing special today. Going to spice up some breakfast sausage and throw some patties into the air fryer with some frozen hash brown patties and eat them with a couple eggs.

I've got a package of costco wings ready to make for Thursday night's game though.
Click to expand...
Crockpot breakfast casserole sounds like an idea to try. I'll have to find a recipe for that.
 
Man's Sandwich
 

Attachments

  • FB_IMG_1694467207251.jpg
    FB_IMG_1694467207251.jpg
    105.1 KB · Views: 3
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom