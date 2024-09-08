Game Day eats

BONG SHULA
Who’s cooking what for week 1? I know we’ve got some good cooks on the forum.
I’ve got a pork shoulder slow cooking right now. Pulled pork nachos for lunch, then pulled pork sandwiches for dinner. Stocked up on beer and got a can of bulldog.
What you brothers cooking?
