Game Day Food - Wild Card Weekend

What are we eating and drinking tomorrow, fellas!?
I'm throwing a couple racks of ribs on the smoker, garlic chipotle wings, home made mac n cheese, baked beans and cesar salad. Going to be sipping on Glenfiddich 12 yr single malt and some ice cold Coors lights.
GO FINS!!!!!!!!
