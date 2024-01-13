 Game Day Food - Wild Card Weekend | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Game Day Food - Wild Card Weekend

What are we eating and drinking tomorrow, fellas!?

I'm throwing a couple racks of ribs on the smoker, garlic chipotle wings, home made mac n cheese, baked beans and cesar salad. Going to be sipping on Glenfiddich 12 yr single malt and some ice cold Coors lights.

GO FINS!!!!!!!!
 
When the dolphins play it’s the only time I don’t cook
 
Homemade pizzas with the kids on the smoker then Bud Lights and lots of them, with a sprinkle of rum and cokes every now and then
 
Going to drink during the game and eat afterwards.

To drink, I think it will be bile shots and chasers of my own tears.

To eat afterwards, I'm hoping it's crow.
 
