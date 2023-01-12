 Game Day Food | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Game Day Food

SQuinn17

Hey everyone!! No matter what happens on Sunday I'm going to damn sure enjoy my team being in the playoffs, and will be cooking accordingly.

i have extended family in town for the weekend and will be smoking up some chipotle garlic wings and stuffed bacon cheese burgers.

What's on everyone's menu?
 
Smoking a 15lb Beefalo Brisket Saturday. Chicken wings, nachos, uhhhhh veggie platter? Lol. Fvck that veggie platter.
 
